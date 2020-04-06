There is no doubt that Michael Vick changed the soccer game. He has helped usher in a new era of quarterback with his electric playing style that saw him finish as the NFL's absolute leader in rushing yards for a quarterback (6,109).

But is he a member of the Hall of Fame?

That question was raised by a random Twitter user, and caught the attention of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will remember that he took home the NFL MVP this season after breaking Vick's one-season record. of yards rushing by a quarterback. Jackson has been compared to Vick for obvious reasons, and he seems to think the Falcons legend is absolutely a Hall of Fame player.

Thiz can't be a real question https://t.co/h6JqsuyUgx – Lamar Jackson (@ Lj_era8) April 5, 2020

While Jackson does not explicitly say in any way, we can safely assume his position. He looked at Vick as he grew up and admitted this season: "I see his best moments, even, to this day." Jackson has been keeping in touch with Vick over the years, so it would be strange for him to say anything negative about his idol. So we can infer his tweet in support of Vick's Hall of Fame case.

Jackson's tweet, as of this writing, has amassed over 80,000 likes. But it has also generated a lot of discussion about whether Vick really is a candidate for the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame:

The case against Vick

Step yards TDs INTs Rush Yards (TDs) 22,464 133 88 6,109 (36)

Vick was 2-3 in five career playoff starts, has no MVP awards, or All-Pro nominations. He won four Pro Bowls, but those are not that special considering that many players drop out of that event every year. He finished with a 61-51-1 career record and, of course, he had his off-field issues that are likely to influence his voting process.

Several people responded to Jackson's tweet with reasons why they feel that Vick is not a Hall of Famer.

0 Super Bowls, 0 MVPS, 0 All-Pro picks, only 4 Pro Bowls, and he has a career passer rating of 80. You will not participate in any ballot. – Ryan Beam (@ryanbeam_) April 5, 2020

0 super bowls 0 MVP 0 all pros 80 passer rating (90 is average) 57% completion 4x pro bowls most yds running for a qb of all time. You already hate saying it by the name of Vick, but he is not a member of the Hall of Fame. – @TheNFLGM on Insta (@The_NFLGM) April 5, 2020

He is not a HOF player, much less the first vote. Vick is an icon but let's face it here – Dex (@ Veney2019) April 5, 2020

Vick's case

Vick finished with the most yards per run for a quarterback (6,109) and the most yards per carry per player (7.0).

He also had some really remarkable seasons: In 2006, he finished with 1,039 rushing yards and a crazy 8.4 yards rushing. As a passer that season, he threw for 2,474 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In his comeback season with the Eagles, Vick had the best year of his career.

Despite starting only in 12 games, he finished with 3,018 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 100.2 quarterback was the tallest of his career. He also added 676 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to his total, ending the season by winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Beyond numbers, many have used the argument that you can't tell the NFL story without mentioning Vick. Its impact on the game is immeasurable.

I'm usually someone who argues statistics. However, very often there are some players who revolutionize the game. Vick 100% is one of those and deserves to be in the hof. He was a phenomenon. However, it is not yet a first vote. – Hester (@ ddhester88) April 5, 2020

Statistics are statistics, but Vick changed the game forever! – Eddie stable (@BaltimoreEddie) April 5, 2020

"Can you tell the NFL story without this person,quot; They are your tag line inputs. And NO ONE forgets to add Vick to their story. – Marc Lowe (@ SuicideKing86) April 5, 2020

Final verdict

The general verdict on Vick is fairly divided. People feel they have no chance, or they are like Jackson and they feel insulted, it is even a question. As for the question of the first vote, it is probably unlikely considering the competition you face.

Here is the list of names eligible for the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame class:

FROM Jared Allen

RB Steven Jackson

WR Calvin Johnson

OL Logan Mankins

QB Peyton Manning

LB Jerod Mayo

TE Heath Miller

CB Charles Tillman

DL Justin Tuck

QB Michael Vick

WR Wes Welker

DT Kevin Williams

DB Charles Woodson

Manning, Allen and Woodson look like locks as first-time Hall of Fame members. Not to mention other players who are still waiting to hear his name. Therefore, Vick will probably not be the first to vote. But it will be interesting to see if it ends up entering at some point.