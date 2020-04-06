Documentary results of Kim Kardashian's justice project released for another inmate

Kim Kardashian's new two-hour documentary Justice projectIt premiered on Oxygen over the weekend, and the project resulted in the release of another prisoner. In the film, Kardashian writes a letter of support for convicted murderer Momolu Stewart, who was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager.

The documentary opened with a voiceover from Kardashian, where the mother of four told viewers: "Right now, there are 2.2 million men and women behind bars in the United States and that is more than any other. country,quot;.

1 hour to go !!! My new documentary #KKWTheJusticeProject

premieres tonight at 7 / 6c on @Oxygen. pic.twitter.com/Sfc1HPJVy7 – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 5, 2020

In a confessional, Kardashian said the United States has people who spend their entire lives in prison because the circumstances surrounding their cases were ignored at trial. The 39-year-old man says the American criminal justice system is "very bad,quot; and that there are people who have changed their lives and are no longer a dangerous society. But, they continue to rot in prison.

“The massive incarceration of victims in our country, both financially and humanitarianly, is devastating. And it is time to make a change. Some people deserve a second chance, "said Kardashian.

One of those inmates he was referring to was Stewart, who was convicted of first degree premeditated murder in 1997 at the age of 16. Stewart wrote a letter to Kardashian and admitted that he was guilty of shooting his victim, but in the past 23 years his life has changed.

Stewart was serving life in prison due to the mandatory minimum sentence, and he told Kardashian that when he committed the murder, part of his spirit also died. Stewart explained that his father would get drunk and beat his mother, and his mother and boyfriend eventually murdered his father when he was six years old.

After moving in with her aunt, her husband physically abused Stewart while battling a crack addiction. When he ran away from home at age 14, he lived with friends and started selling drugs. Stewart says that when he and a friend confronted a drug dealer who was threatening them, they ended up shooting him and both received life in prison.

Kardashian wrote a letter to the parole board on behalf of Stewart and was released on parole in October 2019. Just days after his release from prison, Stewart acted in the Kanye West Sunday Service.

Kim Kardashian is currently studying law and preparing for the California bar exam, hoping that it can help people "fight the system."

"This problem will not go away until we all decide to work together to fix it," Kardashian said.



