Disney will release a series of adorable new Frozen shorts made entirely in-house

Just in case Frozen 2 At Disney Plus it's not enough to keep kids entertained while stuck at home, Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and actor Josh Gad have teamed up to produce a new series of shorts available on YouTube.

At home with Olaf follow Gad's beloved character from Frozen movies as she gets into a series of antics around Arendelle. The first episode is written and voiced by Gad, who plays the snowman in both films, and animated by Osmond, who oversees the animation for Olaf's projects. It's pretty simple: Olaf launches snowballs into the forests of Arendelle and accidentally sends a miniature snowman, known as a snowman, flying through the air. He realizes what is happening, the snow returns and life goes on!

It's not exactly exciting, but it's super charming and adorable. Plus, it's awesome. Even if Osmond is working with existing role models and backgrounds, the fact that he made a full 50-second short while Osmond and Gad were at home is an achievement in its own right.

This is not the first project that Gad has undertaken since he was trapped in his home. The actor also used the live tools on Twitter and Instagram to read children's books to children around the world, giving his parents a quick breather. Lending Olaf the voice over short shorts that could make someone's day a little better feels very Josh Gad. Also, Olaf's little short adventures aren't as infuriating as Olaf's frozen adventure, the short film he played before Coconut in 2017 and aggravated theater spectators everywhere.

It is unclear how often Disney Animation will publish the shorts, but a tweet from the company refers to At home with Olaf as a new digital series, so expect more episodes in the coming days.