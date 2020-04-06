Director Michael Polish signs with Buchwald – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML31d8331cc96ad12c87b33b18701c59b376%

EXCLUSIVE: Director, writer and producer Michael Polish has signed with Buchwald. He was previously with ICM.

Known for his 1999 film Sundance Twin Falls Idaho, Polish recently finished production of two upcoming films: Shaft Sally, starring Al Pacino; Y Force of nature, starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth. He also recently wrote, directed, and produced Ninth that highlighted sex trafficking in Central America. Her other big screen credits include The astronaut farmer, starring Billy Bob Thornton; Northfork for Paramount Classics; Y Big South, adapted from Jack Kerouac's novel.

The Pole continues to be represented by Management Production Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.