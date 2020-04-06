Denver Pop Culture With 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

%MINIFYHTML565f49968fc3e8d60af050fe99c7180b75%

Denver Pop Culture Con is postponed until November, when the city of Denver prepares to convert the Colorado Convention Center, where the event is held, into a temporary medical center to treat patients with coronavirus.

Pop Culture Classroom, the nonprofit educational organization that produces Denver Pop Culture Con, made the decision Monday to postpone the annual event, which generally attracts more than 100,000 total attendees over a panel weekend, autograph firms from celebrities, cosplay and artist markets.

Originally scheduled for July 3-5, Denver Pop Culture Con will now tentatively take place November 27-29. However, the event may be further postponed if the city exercises its option to use the more than 1 million square foot space at the Colorado Convention Center to continue treating patients with COVID-19, Pop Culture Classroom said in a press release on Monday night.

"After consulting with the Colorado Convention Center and the city of Denver, we believe this postponement is the best option for the safety and well-being of our attendees and the citizens of Denver," said Christina Angel, director of Denver conventions Pop Culture Con.

Colorado officials hope to begin using the Colorado Convention Center as a temporary medical center beginning April 18, Up News Info reported today. Up to 2,000 beds could be accommodated in the now-empty space, according to internal city documents obtained by The Post.

RELATED: Denver prepares to use the Colorado Convention Center as a hospital

The city plans to use the building through June, but has the option to extend it if circumstances require.

Tickets for the previously scheduled dates for July will automatically be valid for the new dates in November without the buyer requiring any action, Pop Culture Classroom said. Additional details will be provided soon at denverpopdulturecon.com and the organization's social media accounts.

People seeking immediate refunds will receive more information in the coming days, according to a Denver Pop Culture Classroom spokesperson.

Vendors, exhibitors, people who presented panels or presentations, confirmed guests, and the dozens of volunteers who work at the event each year will be contacted individually by email.

Movie and television guests slated for the massive July event included cast members of NBC's "The Office," voice actors portraying famous Disney princesses, and actors like Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark,quot;), Ella Jay. Basco ("Birds of Prey,quot;), Anson Mount ("Star Trek: Discovery,quot;), David Tennant ("Doctor Who,quot;), Miranda Otto ("Lord of the Rings,quot; trilogy by Peter Jackson) and dozens more.

"We know that many people in our community need something to look forward to now," said Angel. "With your continued help and support, we are confident that we can host an amazing event this fall, on Thanksgiving weekend, where we can all celebrate."

There have been no layoffs or licenses in the Pop Culture Classroom as a result of the anticipated loss of Denver's largest annual non-profit fundraising event, a convention spokesperson said. The event has generally had an economic impact of approximately $ 10 million, according to the Denver Business Journal.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.