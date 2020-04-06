Denver Needs Polis' Help To Serve Homeless Population During Pandemic, Elected Officials Say

Many of Denver's elected officials are calling on Governor Jared Polis to provide additional attention to the city's homeless population that is in dire need as the coronavirus pandemic increases throughout Colorado.

Five state senators, 13 state representatives, four members of the City Council and the director of the Regional Transportation District signed a letter sent to Polis on Saturday.

"While the rest of the state is subject to an order to 'stay home', people living on the street are sleeping shoulder to shoulder in overcrowded and understaffed shelters," the letter said, written by Senator Julie Gonzales, D- Denver "Shelter spaces have now become incredibly dangerous."

In summary, the letter makes four requests from Polis:

Support the Denver Office of Housing Stability's request to open an alternative shelter site with the support of state National Guard personnel.

Open hotels and motels so that the homeless have places to quarantine and isolate themselves.

Prioritize those who serve the homeless community for much-needed personal protective equipment, such as face masks, gloves, and gowns.

Expand testing capacity for people living on the street.

A spokesman for the Polis office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city supports the requests, said Theresa Marchetta, spokeswoman for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Denver offers shelter space and additional services for the homeless throughout the metropolitan region, Councilwoman Robin Kniech said during a press conference Monday. Shelters do not have enough space for guests to adequately distance themselves from each other to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is a state challenge; it requires a level of resources beyond what we as a city can do alone, ”Kniech said.

Brad Meuli, president and CEO of the Denver Rescue Mission, said he is sending personnel "on fire,quot; from shelters every day without protective equipment and without the ability to provide adequate social detachment.

Volunteer and staff levels have been reduced recently, and while more space is needed, it is ineffective without personnel and protective equipment, Meuli and others agreed.

Polis has already served some of those requests since the letter was mailed, said Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat, but more work is needed.

Homeless people are twice as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, up to four times more likely to require critical care and up to three times more likely to die, Herod said.

Without these additional Polis steps, homeless people and their service providers remain at high risk, Herod said.

Kniech said that both group shelter space and individual rooms are necessary. Kniech said a new, larger shelter could provide up to 70 square feet of space for each person. Additional hotel and motel rooms could provide isolation space for those who may be ill and those who are recovering.

To that end, Hancock wrote an open letter to Denver hotel and motel owners, hoping to secure an additional 3,300 rooms for the homeless.

"I implore you to consider or reconsider your participation in this humanitarian mission while your property is underutilized at best or completely empty at worst," he wrote.