Dentists who create and donate 3D masks to healthcare workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Aid comes from all kinds of places sooner than what is expected to be an increase in coronavirus patients in the coming days.

3D printers are being used to help provide protective equipment for medical workers.

"It is a thermal plastic, so it is flexible and can be molded on the face," said Dr. Diana Sedler.

Sedler, a dentist who has been unable to work due to safer orders at home, says she wants to help other medical workers who are on the front line of the pandemic.

She and her brother Andrew have given away around 200 3D masks.

Dr. Anna Zvansky of the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center said her hospital allowed her to test the mask.

"They have been a great success at the moment," said the doctor. "Our intensivist doctor was the one who asked us to order more."

Zvansky says that 3D masks can be cleaned with alcohol and reused.

The design also allows connection of filters that are easy to find and affordable.

"It's about $ 25 for about 12 pieces, about $ 2 each, essentially," said Zvansky.

The Sedler brothers behind the 3D masks did not anticipate that they would be involved in this type of project.

Her grandparents, who emigrated from Russia, started a dental laboratory in Burbank that makes crowns and bridges.

The family business, which is now run by his parents, has paid the bill for this mission.

"We accomplished a lot here," said Anatoly Sedler. "Now is almost the time to return."

The Sedlers say they are not doing this for profit because the masks are not for sale.

They have reviewed their supply of the base material and said they would appreciate donations to keep it running.

If you would like to contribute to the cause, the family asks you to visit this website.