Debt-laden young adults now face economic crisis

The last time a serious economic downturn occurred in 2008, Evan Schade was in high school and the crisis seemed like a news event that happened to other people. This time, as the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees, it has become a personal matter.
When nonessential businesses closed last month in Kansas City, Missouri, where he lives, Mr. Schade, 26, lost his job at a carpet store and nearly every shift at his second job at a coffee shop. His girlfriend, Kaitlyn Gardner, 23, was fired from a different coffee shop.
The money they have in their bank accounts, just over $ 1,000, is enough to cover just this week's $ 800 rent check. Forget about your $ 300 student loan payments or the health insurance you were hoping to finally enroll in. The couple spent their time at home applying for unemployment and unsuccessfully looking for a new job.
"I know so many people my age are going through the same thing," said Gardner.
Younger American adults face what is, for most of them, the first serious economic crisis of their working lives. By most measures, they are unfortunately not prepared.
While the past few years have been largely good for the American economy, that did little to help establish millennials with a solid financial base. Overloaded with Credit card and student debt, and underrepresented in the housing and stock markets, entered this uncertain period with significant obligations and few resources.
Their position is doubly precarious when compared to today's older generations and relative to those generations when they were the same age, 23 to 35 years old.
Upon entering the 2008 financial crisis, Generation X was roughly the same age as today's millennials, but on average had twice the total assets that millennials now have when all bank accounts, stocks and loans are added together, according to an analysis conducted for The New York Times by economists at the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Members of Generation X, who are in their 40s and 55s, are now in a strong position relative to millennials, even after being hit by the 2008 crisis. They are approximately four times more active and more than twice as savings than younger American adults today.
Those with college degrees, a minority of younger adults, are on average better than previous generations when they were the same age. But everyone else is doing much worse, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center last year.
"Even in entering this situation, young adults were in a very precarious situation," said Reid Cramer, who led the Millennials Initiative in New America, a center-left group of experts. "A sudden crash will really have a pretty big impact on this generation."
The turmoil caused by the coronavirus has already caused other generational divisions. College students partying on Florida beaches have earned the ire of older Americans who face more serious health risks when youth gatherings transmit the virus.
But while young adults may face fewer health problems, they are more vulnerable to the financial costs of the recession. According to government reports, millennials are much more likely to become involved in part-time work and the concert economy, and concerts have been hit hard. Such work generally provides little benefit in cushioning the blow of bad times.
The sudden disappearance of paychecks, combined with a wide range of monthly debt payments and the decline in any investment, is forcing some millennials to take desperate measures. Social media has been full of discussions about the best way to get money out of 401 (k) retirement accounts to pay the rent.
Dan Gamez, 22, who lives with his parents near Boston, has been selling his video game consoles on eBay to make the next payment on his car after losing his job at an AT,amp;T store.
"I just stayed home and played video games, so I'm a little upset that I have to do this, but I have no choice," he said.
Andrew Lawson, 29, made between $ 500 and $ 600 a week delivering food for DoorDash on the Big Island of Hawaii. After the state closed non-essential businesses, most restaurants closed. In three days of work in one week, Lawson earned less than $ 60, which was not enough to cover gas to get to Kona, the city with work.
"Today I could receive a $ 5 order from McDonald's after three hours of waiting," he said.
Mr. Lawson has a 2-year-old pregnant wife who is not working. They had started eating simple noodles until he visited a food bank and got a bag of potatoes and some carrots. He has created accounts on all social networks to convey his need for work, any job.
"Give me something I can feed my family with," he said. "I don't care what it is."
The inequality between millennials is even more evident when you consider race. Young black families at all educational levels have lagged behind their white peers in the past two decades on measures such as household wealth and home ownership, according to New America research.
"Over time, it is becoming increasingly difficult for young families to accumulate wealth," said William R. Emmons, chief economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Home Financial Stability Center. "We thought that maybe they would catch up later, but the current situation does not give me much reason to believe that it will happen."
These disadvantages are already shaping the long-term prospects of young Americans. They are much less likely to marry, have children, or have a home than Americans of a similar age in past decades.
Mrs. Gardner said that she and Mr. Schade finally wanted to have a family and a house. But she said, "We will both be in debt for a while, and having children is simply not feasible."
While there is a chance that the recession may be brief, economists assume that the turmoil that has already happened will have long-term consequences for young households.
The 2008 crisis made young Americans more reluctant to invest in the stock market. Millennials today have, on average, just a third of the stock market holdings that Generation X had before the 2008 financial crisis, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
That means that young households have not enjoyed the market gains that have occurred in the past decade. Today, the average member of Generation X has 10 times more wealth from the stock market than the millennial generation.
Jack Ankenbruck, 25, who until last month made a living playing drums in a band in Nashville, started depositing money in an investment account with the new Acorns last year and had made it up to $ 2,000 in February. . The value of the account has nearly halved in recent weeks, making him question his decision to put it there in the first place.
"I'm thinking, 'What if I had saved that $ 30 a week? I would still have that money' and I could use it now," said Mr. Ankenbruck, who has been trying to make money playing concerts. online.
Jayci Cumberledge, 23, in Amherst, Ohio, has no retirement accounts and spent her last $ 80 in savings to make her monthly car payment shortly after the gastro-pub where she worked closed in mid-March.
Mrs. Cumberledge's parents have also lost their jobs in recent weeks: her father in a Ford factory, her mother driving a pickup truck for disabled children. That made her aware of how much better prepared they were for this, she said, with a house they own and no late rent payments.
To cover the utility bills for her mobile home, Ms. Cumberledge borrowed $ 200 from a friend. Since then, she has made some money selling photos of her feet to people with fetishes who found her online after posting a prank on Twitter.
"You compare it to previous generations: They worked and saved money," said Cumberledge. "It seems like I will never have a stable job that has benefits and health insurance."