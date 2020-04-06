Debt-laden young adults now face economic crisis

The last time a serious economic downturn occurred in 2008, Evan Schade was in high school and the crisis seemed like a news event that happened to other people. This time, as the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees, it has become a personal matter.

When nonessential businesses closed last month in Kansas City, Missouri, where he lives, Mr. Schade, 26, lost his job at a carpet store and nearly every shift at his second job at a coffee shop. His girlfriend, Kaitlyn Gardner, 23, was fired from a different coffee shop.

The money they have in their bank accounts, just over $ 1,000, is enough to cover just this week's $ 800 rent check. Forget about your $ 300 student loan payments or the health insurance you were hoping to finally enroll in. The couple spent their time at home applying for unemployment and unsuccessfully looking for a new job.

"I know so many people my age are going through the same thing," said Gardner.

Younger American adults face what is, for most of them, the first serious economic crisis of their working lives. By most measures, they are unfortunately not prepared.