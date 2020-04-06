Daughter of Toya Johnson, Reign Rushing is already a young lady – Check out her latest photos

Toya Johnson shared some new photos of her daughter, Reign Rushing, who became quite a lady. Reigny really grows up fans, and you can see it for yourself in the photos below.

"My little @reign_beaux is getting so big," Toya captioned one of her posts that includes lots of photos with Reign.

Tiny Harris jumped into the comments and said, "Oh, how cute!", And someone else said, "She is her father's twin … all that work for her to be all of him is a beauty."

A follower exclaimed: "She is so beautiful all those enemies she had when she was a baby and she was getting more and more beautiful,quot;, and someone else was enthusiastic about Reigny's outfit: "I am loving her sandals @toyajohnson She is so pretty,quot; .

Another follower said: ‘Hello Reign @toyajohnson, she is a 2 year old fashionista in 2 years. old clothes, not that grown sh ^ t @toyajohnson, both pretty. "

Someone else posted this message to Toya: "@toyajohnson Toya, her sandals are so cute, she is just adorable,quot;, and another fan also praised Reigny: "Is my little girl beautiful, just like mommy is that ?! Lol, I said no, but they are both beautiful. "

Toya was recently in the limelight regarding her other daughter, Reginae Carter.

The proud mother of two children has been talking to her fans about several of her books these days.

She also wrote a book with her daughter Reginae Carter, and shared a couple of promotional videos for this mother-daughter book.

Fans appreciate these promotions Toya did with Nae, and they made sure to tell this to Robert Rushing's wife.

The videos are really fun and describe the tumultuous relationship between daughters and mothers these days.

Aside from this, Toya has spent time at home with her family these days, and is also telling her followers to do the same as much as possible.



