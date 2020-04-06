Dan Skelton aware of the challenges facing the racing industry | Racing News

Dan Skelton has no doubt that the racing industry will be "slightly diminished,quot; when he finally returns to full action.

The Flat calendar is currently suspended until at least May 1, while the jumping division will not return before July 1, as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

While the winning controller of the Cheltenham Festival is confident that the industry will survive, he acknowledges that this challenging period could see "unlimited,quot; damage to the sport.

He told his Ladbrokes blog: "I think overall we will survive this as an industry, but there is no doubt that there will be victims. They will certainly come in the form of trainers, owners and even racetracks and riders."

"The jockeys are self-employed and will look for alternative work during this period of inactivity. If some of them got a different job due to need, then they might not go back to the industry.

"The potential scope of & # 39; damage & # 39; is unlimited and possibly changes the landscape for our sport.

"I don't know what the future of our sport will be like, but it will definitely be slightly diminished. We are no different than any other industry."

Skelton also had to suspend part of his team, with the summer jumping campaign on hold.

He said, "The staff has been brilliant. They understand the horses and the owners understand the need to care for them. I think this pandemic has shown how strong we are."

"Unfortunately, we have had to use the licensing system. We need jobs to go back to and that is why the licensing system is there. It is there to protect jobs and ensure that we can return to full productivity."

"This pandemic has affected the yard massively. It is unprecedented. You just don't plan anything like this and you don't have an action plan."

"We know what to do if we have bad weather or equine flu after last year. We are able to deal with these things and there is a process in progress, but this is totally unusual and worrying."

"Unfortunately, I know two people who died of coronavirus, so it is real and all we can do is take care of ourselves and get through this as best we can and expect as few casualties as possible."

Skelton believes "the biggest problem we all have is lack of certainty," but he is confident that both flat and jump communities will be on a level playing field when they finally return.

He added: "I am sure that the resumption of the races will be fair and equitable, and everyone will have the same opportunities."

"There is a misconception that Flat is just a summer game and jumping is a winter game. There are a lot of coaches who depend on income throughout the year and that is their business model."

"The modern coach and system are there for 12 months a year. I can see that that's a problem."

"Traditionalists will have to realize the cold facts; that many coaches who started in the last 10-15 years recognize the industry as a 12-month business.

"We have to stick together on this and I am afraid we are in danger of divisions if we are not clear and aware of the two facets of racing."