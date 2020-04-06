Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, send an email [email protected] News Info.com.

When the coronavirus crashed into the television business, husband and wife Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory were adrift. Lewis was doing season 5 of Thousands of millions, while McCrory was about to go into production in season 6 of Peaky Blinders. Now both are hiding in their British country house in Suffolk. But far from quietly escaping the COVID-19 tsunami, the couple have anchored a kind of anchor and are using their platform for a much-needed mission to feed frontline healthcare workers in the UK.

Related story Coronavirus: Middle East distributor Front Row changes series of online movies including & # 39; Resistance & # 39 ;, & # 39; Endings, Beginnings & # 39; and & # 39; The Assistant & # 39;

McCrory said he spent a day combing his hair, putting on makeup and analyzing Peaky Blinders, during which much of the production team realized that "something very great is yet to come". She explains, "The next morning I woke up and told my producer that I no longer feel comfortable doing this … Cillian Murphy did the same. Together with the producers, we reached out to the BBC and said we are going to get this out. now before we have to in the future. " Production stopped on March 16, just three weeks ago. “All of that seems like a very different world right now. Terribly unimportant, ”reflects McCrory.

Helen McCrory in "Peaky Blinders"

Caryn Mandabach Productions



The couple turned to their friends at the National Health Service and asked where they could help. His initial idea was to cover parking fines for nurses and doctors who were being caught in long shifts, but the government soon moved to waive parking fees for healthcare workers. The next idea came from Bob Klaber, who works at the Imperial College Healthcare Trust in London. "He said the real problem is food," recalls McCrory. With staff canteens in hospitals that didn't exist or were closing, and nearby restaurants closing in the midst of the nationwide shutdown, some NHS employees were empty. Lewis and McCrory took advantage of Klaber's idea and began delivering pizzas to intensive care units. The efforts were greeted by "beautiful photos of smiling faces," but it quickly became apparent that they needed something more sustainable and nutritious for those fighting the coronavirus.

British food chain Leon was also beginning to support the NHS with hot meals, so Lewis and McCrory contacted CEO John Vincent. Combining his efforts, Leon was able to open kitchens and deliver food directly to hospitals with as little human contact as possible. It was from this moment that his plan to feed the NHS came true. "They were looking for something that was repeatable and distant," says Lewis. “Many people have done wonderful things and sent food donations to hospitals, and they were happy to take them all away. But what we were trying to implement was being able to expand and obtain a delivery service with some of the main catering groups. ”

The mission is being funded through public donations, and Lewis and McCrory have helped raise nearly £ 850,000 ($ 1M) through a Just Giving page, with new support from the Tortilla restaurant chain bringing this total to over £ 1M ($ 1.2M). Along with Tortilla, other chains have joined the efforts, including Wasabi and Franco Manca, while food delivery company Deliveroo, which is the subject of a $ 575 million investment offer led by Amazon, is helping with the efforts. to bring hot meals to hospitals. Lewis acknowledges that they are now serving 6,000 meals a day to healthcare workers in London.

"There is no centralized model for doing something like this and working with the NHS, nor is there a centralized model in the NHS," says Lewis. "Fundamentally, this can only last as long as people give money. That is the point. No one is funding this except the public. "Famous friends have been hitting the fundraising drum, among others Bridesmaids star and future The Great British Bake Host Matt Lucas, who released a song about a baked potato offering public health advice after the song went viral on Twitter. And as Lewis and McCrory tried to implement their Feed NHS scheme nationwide, fundraising and logistics have become something of a full-time job.

"I'm interrupting planting my hedge," Lewis jokes, before handing the phone over to McCrory. "We haven't slept and we're on the phone all the time," she says. "You are improvising and making peace as you go because it has never been done before. We now have a website, feednhs.com, and on that website, hospitals can tap and leave details. In fact, we can connect to This is the great fear: London has been the hardest hit first, but unfortunately this will affect the whole country and other areas will need that support. "

Lewis was in New York when the television business began to close. He had filmed the first seven episodes of Thousands of millions before production stopped. Showtime's plan is to broadcast those seven episodes from May 5, before resting the show, as filming completes the rest of the season. Lewis believes it is "pie in the sky" that there will be no significant parenthesis on the show, and it also had a side effect on another project that was due to start filming in September through his production company Rookery Productions. While acting is off the agenda for now, he says there is a demand for documentaries and Rookery is exploring the possibility of making a film about the Feed NHS initiative. "There are opportunities to make documentaries about the NHS from our kitchen, obviously with many files, I imagine," he adds.

"Thousands of millions"

Show time



The couple say they have thought of the countless freelancers in the industry who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. They have considered financial gestures for their crews, but the implications of donating one person to another have given them pause. Initially, the riders were at the forefront of their thinking: "young people entering the profession live by the hand," says McCrory, but then they considered the older members of their teams, those with young families but not among the Top Winners "Giving is an incredibly specific effort, as we are discovering it," says Lewis. "People must be treated to be right, there must be parity everywhere." Showtime paid the teams for two weeks, and Lewis is hopeful that there may be an ongoing support system for those affected. "If the studios aren't going to take care of their employees, maybe there is something that the people above can do," he adds.

The coronavirus crisis has also been a time of personal connection, a time for them to reunite as a family with their two children. "It's a great opportunity to spend quality time together. Just doing things together, playing Monopoly, playing Risk, planting a hedge, cooking together. The day passes in an instant when you're in one place," says Lewis. He wonders if the time in the confinement needs to be marked through creative effort, like writing a novel, but as Deadline points out to the actors, feeding the NHS is not an insignificant legacy during a global pandemic.