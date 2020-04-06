Daly City donating EPP to Seton Medical Center – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (Up News Info SF) – The City of Daly City announced Monday that it will donate hundreds of personal protective equipment to Seton Medical Center, which is dealing with new coronavirus patients.

The city will donate 500 surgical gowns from the North County Fire Authority and 750 gloves and 100 protective masks from its Water and Wastewater Resources Department reserves to the medical center, one of many across the state and country. struggling to meet demand. for protective equipment such as virus surge cases.

"We are doing everything we can to support our local hospital by donating PPE from our own very limited supplies," said Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester.

The state leased the facility last month when coronavirus cases began to increase. Verity Health System, the facility's owner, filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and had announced plans earlier this year to close the facility. Verity Health now operates Seton Medical Center on behalf of the state and can accept up to 220 patients at a time.

State and local officials argued that closing the facility would have created a healthcare desert for the approximately 27,000 people who use the hospital each year.

"We have advocated against its closure and have taken steps to ensure that the property remains a hospital," said Daly City Deputy Mayor Juslyn Manalo. "We are grateful to the state for keeping it operational during the pandemic, and extremely grateful to the front-line healthcare workers who need protection."

Seton Medical Center also received a donation of 12,000 N95 masks and 1,200 glasses from San Mateo County emergency supply stocks last week. Daly City officials plan to deliver the equipment to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

