Dallas ISD Police Officer Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus, Colleague Says – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas ISD police officer has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to one of his colleagues.

Chief Bill Avera of Jacksonville ISD (just south of Tyler, Texas) said on Twitter that a sergeant from the Dallas ISD Police Department, whose first name is Vince, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital.

One of my @disdpolice colleauges, Sgt. @ VinceRem0420 has tested positive for # COVID-19. Has been admitted to Dallas @MetodistaHosp. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 for this warrior and first responder please. It is definitely one of the good ones! Shown here at (L). pic.twitter.com/UNNq7j3Iic – Chief Bill Avera, M.S. 💙🇺🇸🚓💙 (@JISDPD_Chief) April 6, 2020

“(Prayer emojis) for this warrior and the first to respond, please. It is definitely one of the good ones! Avera said.

Up News Info 11 News has contacted the Dallas ISD Police Department for a statement, but has yet to receive a response.

As of Sunday, there are currently more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dallas County.