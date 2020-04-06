Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the convention center will be used as a medical center – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told Gov. Greg Abbott's office Monday that the county will use an emergency medical facility at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

Judge Jenkins did so in a letter that he sent to the Governor's Chief of Staff, Luis Sáenz.

The county judge's letter was a response to a letter he received from Saenz on Sunday that publicly questioned whether the county would use the convention center as a facility.

In Monday's letter, Judge Jenkins said: "I was surprised and disappointed in your letter … The statement in your letter that a person representing Dallas County, or myself, suggested that,quot; we would not be using the (KBHCC ) for the hospital and the use of health "is completely false …"

The judge denied it during a press conference on Sunday. "At no time did we tell them to take Dallas' assets."

What led to the governor's office letter to Judge Jenkins on Sunday was a phone conversation this weekend between the judge and his team and Defense Department officials overseeing the emerging medical facilities at the convention center.

The Texas Army Corps of Engineers and National Guard prepared the facility to be ready for use as a discharge facility for Covid-19 patients who no longer need to be in the ICU.

The Governor's Office issued a voicemail message Sunday night, that a commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers departed for Chief of the Texas Emergency Management Division, Nim Kidd.

In voicemail, Major General Mike Stone said, "If you don't know, we had a call last night with Judge Clay Jenkins, he and his PHD have no intention of transferring patients to the Convention Center and the Department of Defense. is confused. "

During a press conference in Austin on Monday afternoon, Governor Abbott explained why his chief of staff sent the letter.

"We needed to find out if Dallas County was going to use this, otherwise other federal officials might be moving those supplies to another location and that was why I sent that letter to Judge Jenkins."

The governor said he did not know where else the federal government would send the equipment and personnel.

On Sunday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement after the Governor's Office called him.

Johnson said: "… I share the Governor's concerns, and I was deeply shocked and disappointed to hear Dallas County's position at the emerging hospital at the City's Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center …"

On Sunday, Judge Jenkins insisted that the county needs the medical facility at the convention center.

Judge Jenkins said: "It must have been a lack of communication, although it is difficult for me to understand how this happened."

In his letter Monday, Judge Jenkins told the governor's office that the Dallas County Commissioners Court will vote Tuesday on his proposal to offer services to support the emerging medical facility.

