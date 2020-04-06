Cynthia Bailey was more than excited to announce to fans that a new episode of RHOA aired

Cynthia Bailey happily announced to her fans that a new episode of RHOA aired the other day. He posted several photos with the RHOA ladies on his social media account, and fans were amazed and eager to see a new episode.

‘Tune in tonight for a new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta !!! Drop by, @porsha4real & @bravoandy at @bravowwhl at 10pm! "@Bravotv #rhoa #stayhomewithbravo," Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone commented: Ja Ha! It looks like you intentionally had photos of everyone, but NeNe👀even took out the old photo to capture Eva or ️So you all got fat again 🙄 #theshade ’.

Cynthia asked fans: watch Did you see the Real Housewives of Atlanta? Catch me, @ porsha4real & @bravoandy at @bravowwhl at 10pm EST # stayhomewithbravo. "

Someone said: ‘Tonya is exhausting. You don't need to try as hard to fit in. She is too excited to be on television. "

Another follower posted this message: ‘This was a beautiful episode. I loved it. Kenya, as always, is beautiful. "

Another commenter said: ‘It broke my heart to see Ace cry for his mom. Another baby is coming soon. Kandi's money is not everything, it will grow so fast that you will lose it. I love Kandi, please listen to Todd … "

Someone else posted: ‘This episode was heartwarming. It is good to see the ladies open up. And you and Nene are adorable. Keep building your friendship. If it's really real, things will work. "

One commenter said, "Wow Kandi, you are killing all these ladies, you look incredibly safe."

Another follower said, "Marlo, Nene, Kandi, Shamea, Porsha, Cynthia, Tanya … nothing but love and a lot of respect … but why are they so close to the trash?"

Other than this, Cynthia responded to Eva Marcille's makeup challenge, and lately she's been flaunting her bare face. Additionally, fans criticized Cynthia and Mike Hill's relationship, calling them a powerful couple.



