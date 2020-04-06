Cristiano Ronaldo urges fans to try the & # 39; core crusher challenge & # 39; during the coronavirus pandemic | Football news

















Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo attempts the & # 39; central crusher challenge & # 39;

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo urges soccer fans to stay busy during the coronavirus pandemic by attempting a core force challenge.

Because many populations around the world must stay home to prevent the spread of the virus and ease pressure on health services, Ronaldo has continued to train indoors in Italy.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who agreed to take a pay cut over the next four months amid the pandemic, took the 'central crusher challenge'. as part of the Nike Living Room Cup initiative.

Ronaldo recorded a staggering 142 reps in just 45 seconds.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also attempted the exercise but was unable to reach Ronaldo's level, achieving 117 reps in total.

United and Portugal defender Diogo Dalot also tried, but missed his two international teammates, completing 105 sit-ups.

