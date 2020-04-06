COVID-19 pushes spouse out of bed – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this time frame, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Dear Amy: I live in a small Tennessee town. I love my wonderful husband, but lately he's been too dramatic with COVID-19. Reminds me five times a day to wash my hands. He's also putting disinfecting wipes in my car.

Amy, I know how to wash my hands, and it doesn't bother me that I put wipes in my car.

What really bothers me is that he's telling me to sleep in a different room than his! We have been happily married for 16 years and have always slept in the same bed, even when one of us was sick.

He tells me to wear rubber gloves when I cook meals for us. He tells me not to leave the house.

In my opinion, everyone is having a big problem with COVID-19.

Is my husband exaggerating?

– Frustrated in Tennessee

Dear frustrated: You seem to be under-reacting. This could be the reason why her husband is so anxious for his hygiene and health. Your own attitude and behavior may be influencing overcorrection on your part.

This is from the (informative) website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov): “The virus is believed to be transmitted primarily from person to person, between people who are in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet). "

As of this writing, the virus has not swept your region. Maybe you're lucky, and it will decrease somehow before it affects you.

Where I live, people do not leave their houses. The entire region is closed. Simply getting in a car and going to a "non-essential,quot; location seems like a distant prospect.

You have the individual right to be lax or silly. You could be lucky and not get this virus. Or you could get the virus and have no symptoms, so you would never know.

You have no right to potentially expose others with impunity.

I think you should necessarily wear rubber gloves while preparing dinner? No.

But if your husband was confident that you washed your hands and washed the surfaces that he had touched, he may not be so scared. (You can also prepare dinner, by the way …).

Bottom line: If you take this more seriously, your husband may feel more comfortable sleeping with you. It is time for it to mark the reality of what is happening. Do not react with annoyance to your husband. Talk to him about your anxieties and see if you can address this threat as a loving team.

Dear Amy: Many of your readers write with questions about your spouse or siblings without revealing anyone's gender, including yours.

Why do you suppose that is? As a gay man, I waited 23 years to legally marry my husband for two years.

Now married, I can't imagine referring to him as more than just my husband.

Spouse, partner, partner, etc., seem less honest and less concise, and somehow I'm diminishing their importance.

Can you explain this?

– Proud husband

Dear Proud: I do not assign gender to people who write to me, unless they make it clear in their question.

Gender is not always related to problems between couples. Surely, even in your own relationship, you can see that some problems that arise between couples are somewhat universal, regardless of gender or sexuality.

I suspect, too, that some people deliberately mask their gender to mask their own identity and create an additional shield, protecting their own anonymity and that of other family members. And of course I respect that too.

Dear Amy: My son is an RN in the emergency room at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage.

The hospital emergency room is now seeing multiple cases of probable COVID-19 every day. They are reusing masks, as someone stole several masks from the nearby hospital.

Can you urge people with supplies to donate them to first responders, including fire departments and hospitals?

Also tell the accumulators to hand over their supplies to the first responders, that they should be sheltered instead, not hoarding.

I care about my son and his family (since he has two very young children).

– distant mother

Beloved mother: This is absolutely heartbreaking.

