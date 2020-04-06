Home Local News COVID-19 pushes spouse out of bed – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this time frame, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Dear Amy: I live in a small Tennessee town. I love my wonderful husband, but lately he's been too dramatic with COVID-19. Reminds me five times a day to wash my hands. He's also putting disinfecting wipes in my car.

Amy, I know how to wash my hands, and it doesn't bother me that I put wipes in my car.

What really bothers me is that he's telling me to sleep in a different room than his! We have been happily married for 16 years and have always slept in the same bed, even when one of us was sick.

He tells me to wear rubber gloves when I cook meals for us. He tells me not to leave the house.

In my opinion, everyone is having a big problem with COVID-19.

Is my husband exaggerating?

– Frustrated in Tennessee

Dear frustrated: You seem to be under-reacting. This could be the reason why her husband is so anxious for his hygiene and health. Your own attitude and behavior may be influencing overcorrection on your part.

This is from the (informative) website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov): “The virus is believed to be transmitted primarily from person to person, between people who are in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet). "

As of this writing, the virus has not swept your region. Maybe you're lucky, and it will decrease somehow before it affects you.

