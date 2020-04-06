Courteney Cox's dance videos have Jennifer Aniston laughing out loud

Could Courteney Cox to be Is there something better on social media?
On Sunday friends alum put his spin on the "Savage,quot; Dance Challenge with an epic video that even his friend had Jennifer Aniston laughing
While mastering the moves towards the TikTok viral challenge, Courteney toyed with different filters to create two dramatically different videos. In the first, he used Snapchat's baby filter, and in the second, he opted for the men's filter and seemed completely unrecognizable. He even changed into a dark button-down shirt to really get into character.
"Choice of dealer,quot;, subtitled the publication. After presenting her masterpiece on Instagram, the cougar city Star received an influx of comments from her fans. Among them was Jennifer, who commented, "I'm dying — with laughter,quot; along with a series of laughing emojis crying and clapping their hands. Julianne Moore Y Charlie Puth He also applauded Courtney using emojis, but it was David Spade that really nailed him. "It is the gray shirt Rob lowe or Jared Leto? "he commented." Either way, a great dance. "
The comedian's comment reminds us of another viral post from Courteney, where he used a beard filter to transform himself into the leader of Thirty Seconds To Mars. Rocking her virtual facial hair, she captioned her selfie, "Jared Leto vibes today. #Feelinggorgeous."
Courteney's "Savage,quot; Challenge post wasn't the first time he showed off his impressive dance skills on social media. Earlier this month, she broke a movement to Lil jackie"Slidegang!" in an epic TikTok video. Your post caught the eye of a colleague. friends alum Matthew Perry, who commented, "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?"
But nothing compares to the TikTok dance video she shared with her 15-year-old daughter. Coco arquette in January "Do you want to see your child lose patience?" she wrote on Instagram. "Do a TikTok with them. #Familiaerobics,quot;.
In addition to participating in dance challenges together, Courteney has partnered with Coco for some amazing performances at the ‘Gram. With the actress at the piano and her daughter, whom she shares with her ex David ArquetteTaking control of the voice, the mother-daughter duo has demonstrated their musical skills with various videos. In their first post, the couple delivered a touching version of Demi lovato& # 39; Anyone & # 39; and joined forces again to perform "Burn,quot; from the Broadway musical Hamilton.
