Courteney Cox's dance videos have Jennifer Aniston laughing out loud

Could Courteney Cox to be Is there something better on social media?

On Sunday friends alum put his spin on the "Savage,quot; Dance Challenge with an epic video that even his friend had Jennifer Aniston laughing

While mastering the moves towards the TikTok viral challenge, Courteney toyed with different filters to create two dramatically different videos. In the first, he used Snapchat's baby filter, and in the second, he opted for the men's filter and seemed completely unrecognizable. He even changed into a dark button-down shirt to really get into character.

"Choice of dealer,quot;, subtitled the publication. After presenting her masterpiece on Instagram, the cougar city Star received an influx of comments from her fans. Among them was Jennifer, who commented, "I'm dying — with laughter,quot; along with a series of laughing emojis crying and clapping their hands. Julianne Moore Y Charlie Puth He also applauded Courtney using emojis, but it was David Spade that really nailed him. "It is the gray shirt Rob lowe or Jared Leto? "he commented." Either way, a great dance. "