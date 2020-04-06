Country Music Stars Play From Their Homes In Place Of Delayed ACM Awards – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Despite the postponement of the Academy of Country Music Awards due to the coronavirus outbreak, country music stars did not allow that to stop them from providing entertainment to fans trapped in their homes, as were the stars themselves.

The annual awards ceremony was originally scheduled for April 5, but had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

"ACM Presents: Our Country," a television special that aired on Sunday night on Up News Info 11 in lieu of the delayed award show, featured acoustic performances, special duets, clips from previous broadcasts of the ACM Awards, and a tribute to the Country icon Kenny Rogers. The country's artists, scattered from coast to coast, shared details of their lives at home, their hopes for the future, and their best wishes for front-line emergency medical workers.

Keith Urban, the host of the award show now airing in September, kicked off the special with an acoustic version of "Wasted Time,quot; from his home studio, which he joked about as if it were his living room. The only thing missing was his wife and actress Nicole Kidman, who has been seen dancing in some of Urban's social media videos lately.

“I, Nic, our girls, we all say thank you very much to all the first responders, everyone in the healthcare field everywhere. We really appreciate it, ”said Urban. "There is an insurmountable number of people who are on the front line and who risk so much for so many people."

Lady Antebellum, a group of three members from the country, showed the new reality for many parents who work from home when their children joined them in their interpretation of "What I am leaving,quot;.

Carrie Underwood, holding a glass of red wine sitting on a sofa, sang a song called "Drinking Alone,quot;, which ended with "Cheers!" and a sip

Canadian superstar Shania Twain had a small audience for her performance of "Honey, I & # 39; m Home,quot; and "Man, I Feel Like a Woman," which included a sleepy dog ​​and a curious horse, sometimes blocking his face. from Twain. camera.

The casual performances were filled with small impromptu moments. Brad Paisley's wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, played the role of camera operator as Paisley and Darius Rucker played together via video conference. Dierks Bentley's footsteps on his porch in Colorado shook the camera and an off-camera crow squawked at him. Thomas Rhett's home security alarm went off on his video.

Amid the pandemic, the country music community has been greatly affected by the death of Rogers, who personified "The Gambler," as well as the death of Grand Ole Opry stars, Jan Howard, 91, and Joe Diffie, who died at the age of 61 after contracting the virus. Country folk songwriter John Prine has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

Paisley and Rucker began the tribute to Rogers with a performance by "Lucille,quot; and "The Gambler," followed by Luke Bryan, who sang "Coward of the County." Lionel Richie, who wrote one of Rogers 'greatest hits, "Lady," delivered Rogers' final memory of the night.

"Not only did we have a successful track record, but I found one of the best friends I've ever had in my entire life," said Richie.

The artists also featured new songs, such as Eric Church, who played "Never Break Heart," and Kane Brown and John Legend, who sang together through a video call on their new duet, "Last Time I Say Sorry."

"The important thing to remember is not to fear, to be brave and to endure," Church said.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani planned to play their duet, "Nobody But You," at the ACM Awards, but instead performed the song in front of a bonfire at their home in Oklahoma, wrapped in plaid and camouflage clothing.

Miranda Lambert was accompanied by a bubbling stream on her Tennessee farm in her performance of "Bluebird."

"I want to remind everyone to lean on his music," said Lambert. "Lean on your guitars and your pianos and your voices and let that heal you."

