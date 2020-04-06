Coronavirus: Yorkshire to suspend players and staff | Cricket News





Yorkshire has become the first county to suspend its players and cricket staff in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Yorkshire has become the first county to suspend its players and cricket staff in response to the coronavirus crisis.

With the national season delayed until May 28 today, and the expectation of further deferrals, discussions about salary reductions, deferrals, and suspension options have been ongoing for some time with the 18 First-Class Counties and the Professional Association. of Cricketers Players.

England Test Captain Joe Root, hitter Jonny Bairstow and spinner Adil Rashid are unaffected by the news as they are centrally recruited by the ECB, but a number of high-profile players are involved.

Cricket Director Martyn Moxon, who contacted squad members individually on Friday to pass on the news, said: "From the club's point of view, we believe these steps should be taken to ensure the least possible damage to the business."

England cricketers make a donation of £ 500,000 Players centrally recruited by England's men will make a £ 500,000 "seed donation,quot; to the ECB and select good causes amid the coronavirus crisis.

"The players are disappointed not to play as they have worked hard over the winter and are excited about the season ahead. However, everyone fully understands the club's decision and we hope that the situation improves as quickly as possible to ensure that everyone can resume some kind of normalcy as soon as possible. "

The PCA expected to announce a collective agreement after a series of conference calls over the weekend, but the county revealed that its decision had been ratified at the board level on Friday.

A statement read: "Yorkshire County Cricket Club players and cricket personnel have been suspended until further notice.

"This decision comes after the majority of the club's non-player staff were put on leave without a license in late March according to the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

"Following a board meeting on Friday, the club made the decision to suspend all players and coaches. Each player and staff member of the cricket department were contacted individually by cricket director Martyn Moxon on Friday night,quot; .