Coronavirus: What's next for key NFL dates? The | NFL news

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in significant changes in the NFL's offseason focus





Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will seek to capitalize on his MVP season

The coronavirus pandemic has been responsible for the most unconventional NFL offseason in recent memory, but how will it affect the approaching key dates on the calendar?

A traditional start to the season in September leaves the NFL eventually on its side, unlike most sports competitions worldwide, many of which have seen their campaigns suspended indefinitely.

While COVID-19 has yet to disrupt action on the league field, there remains uncertainty about the 2020 calendar between now and the start of the season.

What has happened so far?

One of the first changes to free agency saw the deadline for teams to franchise tagged players move from March 16-18, coinciding with the official start of the league's new year.

It was also announced during the start of the legal manipulation period on March 16 that players were prohibited from traveling for exercises and physicals. This left the teams unable to officially confirm the deals, many instead of referring to "reports,quot; of the deals.

In some cases, players found a way to conduct their physicals elsewhere, with Tom Brady undergoing his in New York before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league eventually altered its policy amid the circumstances, ruling that physicals could be carried out when possible in the future, thus allowing teams to officially confirm transactions.

As of March 12, various NFL teams had begun suspending all business-related travel for scouts and coaches as reps prepared to meet with college prospects at the back of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

This was followed by the cancellation of several Pro Days, which are designed to give explorers a new look at job prospects in their respective university settings prior to the NFL Draft.

Additionally, the league's annual meeting, scheduled for March 29 to April 1, was also canceled and replaced by a conference call. It was during the call that the owners voted in favor of the new playoff expansion approved by the players in the new collective bargaining agreement.

A new NFL draft

The NFL Draft was scheduled to take place April 23-25 ​​in Las Vegas, however, it was revealed on March 16 that all public events typically associated with the occasion had been canceled.

Since then, there has been a persistence in the league to meet its originally planned dates, despite concerns among general managers about access to physical and psychological information around potential draft picks.

Meanwhile, travel restrictions have forced coaches to meet players practically rather than in person, as is often the case at this time of year.

With teams that can only organize 30 preliminary visits each year, the new measures mean they are now allowed to schedule three one-hour phone or video calls interviews with prospects per week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that team officials are preparing to make their choices in their individual homes later this month.

What about off-season activities?

Among the announcements on March 16 was the news that the team's off-season activities had been delayed & # 39; indefinitely & # 39 ;.

"During this period, the league and the union, through their respective medical consultants, will develop a standard set of protocols for clubs to implement regarding cleaning and maintenance of facilities, equipment preparation, steps for identify players and staff who may be at high risk for coronavirus and other preventive measures, "the league said in a press release.

The off-season training programs were due to start on April 6 for teams with new head coaches, and returning coaches are looking to start on April 20.

The activities mark valuable time for the newly appointed head coaches to begin their operations and gather their players. Former Vikings offensive coordinator and new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski still lives in Minnesota after his move to Cleveland was suspended due to COVID-19.

Is the 2020 season threatened?

The NFL aims to release the 2020 calendar by May 9 at the latest after prudently delaying the launch prior to the usual draft.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, NFL executive Jeff Pash explained that the league still intended to play an entire season.

"In the season itself, our planning, our expectation is totally directed at playing a full season, starting as scheduled and having a full regular season and a full playoff game, just as we did in 2019," said Pash.

"That's our expectation. Am I sure about that? I'm not sure I'll be here tomorrow. But I'm planning that, and in the same way, we're planning to have a full season."

The closure of the team's facilities raises serious questions about the capacity of the rookie minicamps scheduled for three days after the Draft for May 1.

Such are the changing circumstances in the United States that there is also uncertainty about whether the training camp will start on time in mid-July.

The NFL season will begin on September 10.

