Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 6, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Over the weekend, officials in Minnesota identified nursing homes where people and staff have contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, in his state-led state, Governor Tim Walz said he was concerned that North and South Dakota have not yet issued orders to stay home as the virus continues to spread. He told Minnesotans to prepare for things to get worse. "It will be like a winter we've never seen before," he said.
Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:34 a.m.:The death toll in the US USA It is approaching 10,000 as public health officials say this week will be one of the toughest in the lives of many Americans.
- 2:06 a.m.: Minnesota lawmakers say they will meet Tuesday to pass the workers' compensation legislation.