Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 6, 2020 – Up News Info

Over the weekend, officials in Minnesota identified nursing homes where people and staff have contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, in his state-led state, Governor Tim Walz said he was concerned that North and South Dakota have not yet issued orders to stay home as the virus continues to spread. He told Minnesotans to prepare for things to get worse. "It will be like a winter we've never seen before," he said.

Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic: