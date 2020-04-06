Coronavirus: Strong chip sales unlikely to dampen Samsung virus and achieve first-quarter earnings – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML0bf6c09adce274ae0ca9af49a1bfd1ba76%

The global coronavirus-driven shift to work from home will boost demand for Samsung Electronics memory chips by laptop makers and data centers, but first-quarter earnings are likely to remain stable as the outbreak weakened sales of consumer electronics.

The South Korean tech giant is the world's largest memory chip maker, and its Galaxy smartphones are a major rival to Apple Inc.'s products.

Samsung, which also makes appliances and displays, publishes a guide to earnings for the January-March quarter on Tuesday, which is expected to remain unchanged, and will be under pressure in coming quarters due to the impact of the closure of related factories and retail stores. with the coronavirus. bites

"The visibility of Samsung's earnings is low for the second quarter," said Lee Do-hoon, analyst at CIMB Research.

For the quarter just ended, Samsung is likely to calculate its operating profit at 6.2 trillion won ($ 5.05 billion), unchanged from the same period last year, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward more consistently accurate analysts.

However, the company already warned last month that the pandemic would affect sales of smartphones and consumer electronics products this year, and analysts said a prolonged outbreak of the virus could jeopardize increased demand for memory chips. (L4N2BB08I).

"If COVID-19 continues in 2H20, the memory market outlook could change for the worse," said CW Chung, Nomura's head of research in Korea, in a recent report.

When the outbreak first started in China last year, Samsung's strategy of expanding its production base to countries like Vietnam and India seemed to pay off: rivals like Apple were hit by supply disruptions when China closed factories and closed cities to control the coronavirus.

Apple rescinded its profit forecast earlier this year due to production shutdowns and closings of retail stores in China.

But as the virus spread across the globe, Samsung also had to shut down factories and retail stores in Europe, India, and the United States, further puzzling investors: Samsung Electronics' shares have plummeted 15%. so far this year, but they outperformed the overall market by 22% fall.

The prospects for Samsung's Galaxy S20 premium smartphones, released more than a month ago, look bleak. Its 5G-enabled S20 phones are already selling at a third of their $ 1,308 launch price in South Korea, an official from a local operator told Reuters.

Broker Hanwha Investment & Securities estimates that Samsung's smartphone sales fell 17% in the first quarter from a year earlier. Last year, a drop in earnings in the smartphone and chip business more than halved Samsung's annual earnings.

Its display business, which regards Apple and China's Huawei technologies as customers, is likely to have lost again after three consecutive quarterly gains due to slow demand from its customers, analysts said.

Samsung only provides its estimates for its first-quarter operating income and earnings on Tuesday, with details likely to be released later this month.

