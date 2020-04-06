Coronavirus pandemic could force me to throw a wedding in the backyard

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Empire & # 39; She has postponed the plan to marry her fiancé Kelvin Hayden until June, but is now considering alternative arrangements due to complications caused by COVID-19.

Taraji P. Henson she could get married in her garden after the coronavirus pandemic threw her wedding plans into chaos.

The 49-year-old actress's nuptials with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden They were initially set for Saturday (April 4), but were delayed to June for fear of bad weather. However, now that the COVID-19 virus is leading to cancellation of weddings worldwide, due to rules in many countries that allow a maximum of five to 10 guests to attend, it is considering alternative arrangements.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the "Empire"The star said," Well, everything, it stopped. It was supposed to be June, but it's complicated with the crown (virus). "

"Corona (sic) has it all (in the air) because now you're talking about a date that you had planned and that you might not be able to (keep). It is a disaster. It is a disaster, so it could be in the backyard."

"It will probably be a wedding in the courtyard," he reiterated. "It would break my mother's heart, (after) all these years, she had wanted to see me get married and does it have to be virtually?"

The star previously told the American television show "Extra" that both she and Kelvin have older relatives to consider when rescheduling their big day.

"Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, he is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are worried, just trying to figure out the best and safest way," he added.

<br />