Coronavirus Outbreak Affects Riverside Nursing Home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– About 30 patients and some staff members at a Riverside nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

The outbreak occurred at Riverside Extended Care Hospital, according to local health authorities.

Health officials are working to determine the source of the cases and see if others in facilities with more than 90 beds may also have been infected.

RELATED: Riverside County residents are now mandated not to leave uncoated homes

Meanwhile, facilities are closed to new patients, staff are no longer able to work at other facilities, and sick patients are being isolated from those who are well.

The Department of Public Health is restricting visitors from seeing residents in the nursing home to prevent the spread of the virus.

"For us, it's the largest group we've had so far in a facility like this," said José Arballo of Riverside Public Health.

The outbreak comes as Riverside health officials are taking new steps by issuing an order that all residents must cover their faces in public.

Cases continue to rise in Riverside County, according to officials, exceeding predictions.

Everyone is encouraged to do their part and practice physical detachment and proper hygiene until the pandemic ends.

