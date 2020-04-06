Coronavirus near the end of the second act? Syd Field Could Have Thoughts – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0203f44ea7dea058df7fcd3e611d9b9576%

Where is Syd Field when you need him? The late screenwriting guru, who died in 2013 at the age of 77, might have had some thoughts on where we currently are, the collective lead, in this great global drama from Pandemic.

Entering a third week of confinement, those in the United States, particularly in hot spots such as New York, Detroit and Louisiana, were warned of a dark moment. "This will probably be the most difficult week, between this week and the next," President Donald Trump said Saturday.

"There will be death," he added. In their Sunday briefing, officials said the number of new infections appeared to be stabilizing in some places.

So for a culture used to thinking in terms of movies: bombs, bloopers, flashbacks, gaslighting, tears, close-ups, and Keystone Cops are everywhere (thanks, Josh Chetwynd, for the digest in "Totally Scripted" Lyons Press, 2017. ): it is natural to wonder. Is this Groundhog Day? Or are we getting to the bottom of the second act?

Field, of course, was an advocate of the three-act structure in film stories. In his "Script: The Fundamentals of Script Writing" and other presentations, he described a rather rigid formula that, when executed correctly, can produce an understandable, emotionally satisfying, albeit occasionally heartbreaking, two-hour picture.

About a quarter of the script goes to Settings. Since January, we've certainly had that. Another quarter, at the end, is reserved for the Resolution, something that we would all love to see.

But that long stretch in the middle, maybe half the script, goes to Confrontation, the really difficult part. The hero, just as we are, suffers terrible reversals, facing challenges that he or she or we are not equipped to conquer. However, new skills, traits, and allies are acquired. At the lowest point, the bottom of the act, the central character, who has moved through a development arc, sees a ray of hope. Reborn, the hero fights back, to overcome (or reconcile with) the dominant threat.

This only matters because large numbers of people, weaned in the movies, instinctively organize their thinking and behavior around a three-act structure. Indeed, some, in the spirit of Joseph Campbell and his "The Hero with a Thousand Faces," would argue that all myth is based on a similar, deeply ingrained pattern. Configuration, confrontation, resolution is how we see things. This is how we experience the world.

So the question is, where, exactly, are we this Monday morning, April 6, 2020? Are we near the low point, beyond which new skills (testing, treatment, vaccination) will soon take us beyond the threat of the coronavirus?

Or are we falling into an even deeper evil that will have to be defeated?

Field, with his sense of narrative, if not medical science, might have had a clue. (And God forbid, this should become an open cable series, with options for sequels and spin-offs.)