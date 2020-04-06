Coronavirus Live updates: Trump again promotes the use of unproven drugs against malaria; Deaths in the country can be less counted

While nurses and doctors treat patients on the front line, epidemiologists and virologists who have spent careers in conference rooms and laboratories have become the most trusted sources of information in an era of deep uncertainty, divergent policies and a furious disinformation.

After a long period of popular reaction against experts and experience, which underpinned political change and sparked culture wars across much of the developed world, societies plagued by the isolation of the coronavirus and desperate for the facts are turning to these experts for get answers.

"During a crisis, heroes stand out because many of our basic human needs are threatened, including our need for certainty, meaning and purpose, self-esteem and a sense of belonging with others," said Elaine Kinsella, professor of psychology at The University of Limerick in Ireland, who has investigated the role of heroes in society.

"Heroes help meet, at least in part, some of these basic human needs," he added.

Scientific heroes emerging from the coronavirus crisis seldom have the evident charisma of political leaders, but they do show deep experience and, sometimes, compassion.

In Italy, one of the most affected nations in the world, Dr. Massimo Galli, director of the department of infectious diseases at the Luigi Sacco University Hospital in Milan, exchanged his lab coat for a suit and accepted that "he would be overexposed in the media. communication "to set the record straight, he told a talk show.

In Greece, which has so far escaped a major outbreak, a large audience tunes in when Professor Sotirios Tsiodras addresses the nation every day at 6 p.m.

Its delivery is flat, and it is largely based on its notes as it updates the country with the latest figures of confirmed sick, hospitalized or deceased people. Occasionally, it offers practical advice, such as a solution of four teaspoons of bleach per liter of water that can be sprayed on surfaces for disinfection.