Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals Run Out of Supplies as US Death Toll USA Approaching 10,000

The seven prefectures that the state of emergency will cover, which Abe said would last about a month, are Chiba, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Kanagawa, Osaka, Saitama and Tokyo.

Under an emergency law enacted last month, Mr. Abe can ask governors of prefectures to close schools, request that residents refrain from going out or hold events, and order building owners to contribute their facilities to medical use. You cannot issue stay-at-home orders or force companies to close, as other countries have.

Abe said public transportation will continue to operate and that supermarkets will remain open.

Almost three months after its outbreak, Japan continues to record new daily highs in confirmed infections, and the Ministry of Health announced 383 on Monday. The total number of cases in Japan has more than doubled, to 3,654, in the past eight days.

So far, Japan has not reported on the type of explosive increase in cases that other countries have experienced, despite the fact that it has not taken aggressive measures such as restricting people's movements or testing for the virus. Its leaders have said for weeks that they have managed to contain the outbreak by quickly identifying the groups and tracing close contacts with infected people, but experts fear limited tests have allowed the virus to spread.

Speaking to reporters, Yoshihide Suga, Mr. Abe's chief cabinet secretary, said that "in urban areas, including Tokyo, the number of infections is increasing rapidly, and the number of infections that cannot be traced is increasing "

In Tokyo on Sunday, Governor Yuriko Koike announced 143 new cases, a record. By Monday night, the city had announced 83 additional cases. In total, Tokyo has reported more than 1,000 cases and 30 deaths.