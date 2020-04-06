Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized over the weekend, was transferred to intensive care.

More than 10,000 people in the United States have died from the virus.

The Wisconsin governor ordered a postponement of Tuesday's primary election, but the state Supreme Court struck it down.

Get the latest updates here, plus maps and full coverage

Where are we now: preparing for the worst

There is a terrible week to come in the United States, one of "death,quot; and "sadness," the White House warned, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. USA It rose to more than 350,000 on Monday, the national death toll exceeded 10,000, and the public Health officials warned that even those bleak numbers underestimated the true scale of the epidemic.

The United States is now by far the most affected nation in the world, with more confirmed cases than the next three (Spain, Italy, and China) combined. And the New York City area is the hardest hit part of the United States, with hundreds of daily deaths and heartbreaking scenes of panicked doctors and beleaguered hospitals.

Although the crisis shows signs of starting to level off in the city (more on that below), it's still growing explosively in places like Los Angeles, Miami, and New Orleans. A disruption to the federal response has left states and counties fighting among themselves for critical supplies and imposing quarantines on residents.

The global pandemic shows little sign of yielding. At least 188 countries and territories have reported five or more cases; Many are in the early stages of outbreaks that are not well equipped to handle. But here and there there are signs of progress: death rates appear to be declining in Italy and Spain, while countries like Singapore and South Korea show clear success in limiting new cases.