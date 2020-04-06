Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized over the weekend, was transferred to intensive care.
-
More than 10,000 people in the United States have died from the virus.
-
The Wisconsin governor ordered a postponement of Tuesday's primary election, but the state Supreme Court struck it down.
-
Get the latest updates here, plus maps and full coverage
Where are we now: preparing for the worst
There is a terrible week to come in the United States, one of "death,quot; and "sadness," the White House warned, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. USA It rose to more than 350,000 on Monday, the national death toll exceeded 10,000, and the public Health officials warned that even those bleak numbers underestimated the true scale of the epidemic.
The United States is now by far the most affected nation in the world, with more confirmed cases than the next three (Spain, Italy, and China) combined. And the New York City area is the hardest hit part of the United States, with hundreds of daily deaths and heartbreaking scenes of panicked doctors and beleaguered hospitals.
Although the crisis shows signs of starting to level off in the city (more on that below), it's still growing explosively in places like Los Angeles, Miami, and New Orleans. A disruption to the federal response has left states and counties fighting among themselves for critical supplies and imposing quarantines on residents.
The global pandemic shows little sign of yielding. At least 188 countries and territories have reported five or more cases; Many are in the early stages of outbreaks that are not well equipped to handle. But here and there there are signs of progress: death rates appear to be declining in Italy and Spain, while countries like Singapore and South Korea show clear success in limiting new cases.
Is New York nearing its peak?
The spread of the virus in New York is beginning to stabilize, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, and state data appears to support that idea.
The state's death tolls on Sunday (594) and Monday (599) were lower than on Saturday (630). The number of people hospitalized and in intensive care units continues to grow, but the growth rate appears to be slowing.
Joseph Goldstein, who covers healthcare in New York for The Times, says those figures should be taken with a grain of salt. The hospitalization rate could be declining if the overwhelmed facilities are sending more patients to their homes, he said, and there are signs that deaths are being counted, for example, by excluding people who die in their homes.
Cuomo said he thought the daily count of new cases could come to an end this week. But he warned New Yorkers that a positive trend could only continue if they maintained strict social distancing.
Even if the epidemic begins to stabilize, it is still overwhelming. A city official said New York City was running out of capacity to handle all deaths, and that it may have to start. temporarily bury people in city parks.
The peak of the epidemic could come later in the city than in the state. "May could be worse than April," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. And as some experts have pointed out, the day after the peak will remain the second worst day of the outbreak.
What will it take for the United States to reopen?
Until there is an effective vaccine or treatment for Covid-19, any expected date for the crisis to end is just a guess. But the experts came up with Four benchmarks to indicate whether a state is on the road to recovery. The criteria were published in a recent report.
1. Hospitals must be able to treat all patients who need care, without resorting to crisis resources.
This is the most immediate test. It is still not clear that any US state. USA You have passed the point of maximum demand for hospital care.
2. The state must be able to quickly assess everyone with symptoms, at a minimum.
That would mean running 750,000 tests a week across the country, and that once the situation has calmed down considerably.
3. The state must be able to monitor all your confirmed cases and contacts.
Public health workers should be able to trace the recent close contacts of all those who test positive and have them placed in isolation or quarantined until it is determined that they are not infected.
4. The number of new cases in the state must constantly decrease for at least 14 days.
Such a trend would suggest that the state has achieved suppression, which means that, on average, each patient transmits the virus to less than another person. When that's true, the state's case count will start to drop exponentially, as it increased.
Does your county have an epidemic?
As the coronavirus spreads silently through American cities and towns, people sometimes struggle to understand the extent of the outbreak, especially if they live in places that still have few reported cases.
According to a new study by disease modelers from the University of Texas at Austin, even in counties with a single reported case, the odds are greater than 50-50 that a sustained outbreak, an epidemic, is already spreading without being detected.
Using data from the study, The Times mapped the probability of an epidemic in each county in the US USA
Hot spots
-
In Japan, who has 4,350 cases, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe He said he would declare a state of emergency in seven prefectures, including Tokyo, where the virus is spreading rapidly.
-
I ran, who has been badly affected by the virus, said it would lift its business closure nationwide and allow most people to return to work on Saturday.
-
The American Civil Liberties Union has sued Puerto Rico on the island's curfew, calling it unconstitutional.
-
A quart of India 4,314 confirmed cases have been traced back to a meeting at an Islamic seminary in Delhi.
What you can do
Create new Christmas traditions. Hide eggs or jelly beans around the house. Have an older relative train children to cook during a video call. Think of more shows, sharing, singing, and games.
Help the helpers. Are here ways to help (safely) medical workers, including sending them food and protective equipment and offering them a place to stay.
Put your pantry in order. The first step is to make a mess – take everything out and clean the shelves. Our step-by-step guide will walk you through what to do next.
Distract yourself. Watch our short film of the day or lose yourself in one of these four new crime novels.
What else are we following?
What are you doing
My grandchildren live only a few blocks away, but it could well be hundreds of miles during the quarantine. My second grade granddaughter and I have decided to read a Magic Tree House book together and discuss it "book club style,quot; using FaceTime.
– Barb Harrison, Winneconne, Wis.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Lara Takenaga and Jonathan Wolfe helped write today's newsletter.
Email your thoughts to [email protected] Did a friend send you the briefing? Sign up here.