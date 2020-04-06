Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Primary elections will continue after the intervention of the State Supreme Court – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Wisconsin voters are likely to face an election Tuesday to participate in a presidential primary election or heed public health officials' warnings to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after Democratic Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday postponing the election for two months, the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republicans who said they did not have the authority to reschedule the race on their own.

The decision leaves Wisconsin as the only state with an April election scheduled to take place as scheduled. As other states prepare to vote in May or June, Wisconsin will be closely watched for signs that fear of the coronavirus may depress turnout or cause other problems at the polls.

Evers said he had no other options after the court ruled against him.

"There is no plan B. There is no plan C," Evers said Monday morning.

The court ruled 4-2, with four conservatives in support and two liberals against, that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own. Separately, the US Supreme Court. USA He rejected an order from a lower court that would have extended the absentee vote until April 13.

Joe Biden already has a delegate-in-command lead over Bernie Sanders, and the Wisconsin results are not likely to delay his march to the Democratic presidential nomination. But the riot on one of the most critical electoral battlefields was a reminder of how the coronavirus has changed politics during an election year. Beyond the changes to the primary calendar, Biden and President Donald Trump have been unable to hold campaign events in person and have moved most of their operations online.

The tension in Wisconsin over whether and how to proceed with the election has been building for weeks. Evers and Republicans initially agreed that it was imperative that the elections be held because thousands of local offices are on the ballot Tuesday for periods beginning in two weeks. There is also a state election for the Supreme Court.

Evers himself had wondered if he had the power to reschedule the elections, but said the worsening situation, including an increase in COVID-19 deaths from 56 on Friday to 77 on Monday, made it clear that there was no way to move forward safely. Evers said he was seeking delay because he was motivated to protect public health, not politics.

"The people of Wisconsin, most of them, don't spend all their waking hours thinking about Republicans or Democrats who are taking the lead here," Evers said Monday morning. "They say they are afraid. They are afraid to go to the polls."

Ohio saw a similar eleventh-hour blast the day before its primary last month. After the Republican governor and secretary of state failed to convince a judge to change the election date, the state's director of health stepped in and ordered the vote closed. Lawmakers set a new primary, almost by mail, for April 28, prompting new legal challenges for voting rights groups, but a federal judge said Friday that elections could move forward.

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach said Republicans in his state fought the delay because they want to stifle participation, particularly in Milwaukee, which is very Democratic, because that will benefit Republicans.

"Democrats have always been good at getting the vote on the day of," Erpenbach said. "If you look at the newspapers, you watch television, you know that right now it's dangerous."

Evers is one of the governors who issued an order to stay home and closed all non-essential businesses.

"Your choice is to go vote in person and have the opportunity to sign up for COVID-19 or stay home," said Erpenbach. "What do you think people are going to do?"

Before the election, thousands of poll workers said they would not work, prompting Milwaukee to reduce its planned number of voting centers from 180 to just five. More than 2,500 National Guard troops were dispatched to the polls personnel. They were also distributing supplies, including hand sanitizer, to polling centers across the state. In Madison, city workers were erecting plexiglass barriers to protect poll workers, and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark the ballots.

George Dunst, 76, of Madison, who has volunteered at his local polling place for almost every election since he retired, said he will not go Tuesday amid fears of contracting COVID-19.

"No matter what safety precautions you take, there will be exposure," he said. "Who knows who enters the polling place?"

