Coronavirus in Minnesota: ways to stay calm amid growing pandemic anxiety – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Under an order to stay home, many therapists are switching to teletherapy, where they make connections and provide guidance by video chat or by phone.

Lisa Conway, a therapist at the Relate Counseling Center in Minnetonka, says her clients are asking to speak to her through teletherapy more often than normal.

"Usually people do outpatient therapy once a week, I'm certainly working with some of my clients more than that right now," said Conway.

Conway says most of her patients come to her with pandemic-related anxiety.

"People who never felt anxious feel anxious," said Conway. "What we are discovering is that many people are experiencing their anxiety in symptoms that mimic what COVID-19 is supposed to look like."

Conway says there are easy things you can do on your own to stay calm and lessen anxiety:

Limit the amount of information about this pandemic that you consume each day

Get out for fresh air

Exercise

Read

Distract yourself with things that make you happy

When it comes to children who may be anxious, Conway says the best thing he can do to make them comfortable asking questions, but make sure the parents' responses are age appropriate. She says children don't need to know all the details about the pandemic.

Last week, Director of Homeland Security Joe Kelly requested a "major disaster declaration,quot; for Minnesota for the sole purpose of improving access to crisis counseling statewide. If approved by President Donald Trump, it would guarantee a 100% refund of federal mental health services.

Teletherapy is covered by insurance, but if you recently lost your job and coverage during this pandemic, the state requires mental health services to offer a sliding fee scale to make it accessible to everyone.

Click here for more advice from the Relate Counseling Center on coping with pandemic-related stress, and click here for tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

