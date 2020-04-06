Coronavirus in Minnesota: Task Force Created to Investigate Pandemic-Related Crime – Up News Info

In Minnesota, a task force has been created to investigate and crack down on crimes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as price increases, hoarding of essential medical products, scams, and hate crimes.

In a joint statement Monday by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and US Attorney Erica MacDonald, the formation of the Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team (MCAT) was announced. The task force unites local, state, and federal agencies to investigate reports of pandemic-related crimes.

"Now is the time for Minnesotans to turn toward each other, not against each other," Ellison said in a statement. "The vast majority of people and companies are doing that: They are doing it well with each other, their customers and the communities, and we thank them. But for those who are not, for those who are taking advantage of the pandemic or who They use it as a pretext to attack other people, we are not defending it. "

The public is urged to report pandemic-related criminal activity to the task force by completing this form or by calling 651-296-3353.

Stay informed: Latest coronavirus | Resources COVID-19 | Download Up News Info Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota