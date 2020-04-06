Coronavirus in Minnesota: Ramsey's man finally returns home from India Lockdown "mayhem,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota man who has been trapped around the world in another country's COVID-19 confinement is finally aboard a plane home.

Ramsey's Mike White was in India, a country with about 3,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 5.

"I arrived in India on March 4, I came from Bangkok," said White.

It was the final leg of a much-needed international hike for White. But quickly, his time in India went from touring and celebrating to mounting a strict lockout across the country.

Initially, it was supposed to last one day on March 22, and people were asked to stay home from 7 a.m. at 9 p.m. At the time, India had hundreds of confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the United States had more than 30,000. Then on March 24, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day shutdown.

"It was then that a kind of chaos began. People cleared everything up, similar to what happened in the US, more with food, not toilet paper," White said.

Then came the confusion in following the blocking rules.

"People in restaurants and grocery stores (and others) didn't know how to get food without having trouble with the police. It felt like we were doing something illegal trying to get food to feed ourselves," he said.

Checkpoints were established at each state border, arresting all non-essential travelers. But White said he initially delayed transporting food to where he was staying in Goa.

"If you got up early enough and liked it, you might find it random like bread one day and milk another day," he said.

He said food availability improved after about a week in closing.

Part of him enjoyed solitude in his beach cabin, but was concerned about the spread of the virus in a country with a high population density. White decided that he would prefer to travel home to the United States. The problem was that all flights, national and international, were canceled during the blockade.

He contacted the US Embassy. USA In India and told to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. He received daily emails, keeping him updated on what was happening in the country and if flights home would be available.

"I would say it took about a week, and then our people who worked at the embassy working nonstop got some organized flights home from Mumbai and Delhi, so we can get Americans who want to go home," he said.

The flight will cost you $ 1,700. White said that's three times more than he expected to pay before the outbreak.

On April 4, he and other Americans who booked the same flight boarded three charter buses in Goa. It would be a 15-hour trip to Mumbai, where his flight would depart on Sunday night.

"Before getting on the bus, they checked everyone's lungs to make sure they didn't hear any kind of fluid and phlegm coming in there," he said.

Going home in a country with significantly more COVID-19 cases than India is stressful, he said, but he trusts the US health system more, even if he is being forced.

"I am a little worried because, to be honest, the numbers seem low in India. I hope they stay that way. But I suppose I would rather be in my own country and see this happen from the background and then be here and go through it in a foreign country, "he said. "I think everyone is ready to go home because it is just the uncertainty of what will happen here."

White's flight lands in Atlanta on April 6. From there, he said that each passenger must find their own way to get home.