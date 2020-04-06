Coronavirus in Minnesota: President Trump says "The 3M saga ends very happily,quot; – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is touting the end of a dispute with 3M to supply millions of masks to medical professionals on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Trump said the "3M saga ends very happily. We are very proud to be dealing with 3M now."

The president said the Minnesota-based company agreed to deliver "55.5 million high-quality face masks each month."

Trump had invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Law to prevent 3M from exporting masks abroad.

It had raised some fears that other nations would not accept shipping medical supplies to the United States.

3M said the agreement allows it to continue shipping N95 masks to Canada and Latin America.

