Coronavirus in Minnesota: Pikup app helps communities minimize trips to stores – Up News Info

A former student at the University of Minnesota has developed an application that helps protect people from exposure to COVID-19.

Two years ago, Bharat Pulgam and some friends invented an app that helps minimize trips to the store.

One day, his friend asked him if he could pick up something from Chipotle. He agreed, but then four other friends asked him why he hadn't told them he was going; they would have asked for something.

So Pulgam began to wonder, "What if there is a way that we can take all the people who go to local shops and restaurants and businesses and link them with people who need something at any given time?"

He and some friends developed the Pikup app, which alerts students if someone is going to the store or restaurant, so they can pick up something for themselves, too.

It was so successful on college campuses that they dropped out of school and started developing the app full time. Then COVID-19 hit.

Now, the PICKUP app has been selected by 35 Twin Cities neighborhoods to minimize store trips and exposure.

Anushu Shuri, who lives in Maple Grove with her family, used the app last week after receiving an alert that a neighbor was on her way to Whole Foods.

"I think the timing was really good," said Shuri. "Fewer people on the road or in the store, so we can protect each other."

His delivery arrived directly at his door, so that he and his family could stay.

Pikup is free to download and use. You can find it here.

If you want to check your neighborhood on Pikup, click here. If anyone has ideas on how Pikup can help their community please email [email protected]