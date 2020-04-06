Coronavirus in Minnesota: More than 100 Metro Transit employees isolate themselves – Up News Info

The president of the Metro Transit workers union says more than 100 employees are currently in isolation.

Ryan Timlin of Amalgamated Transit Union (Local 1005) tells Up News Info that the biggest problem has been the lack of personal protective equipment for employees. The cleaners are especially in "direct contact with biological risks,quot;.

According to Timlin, due to a lack of available COVID-19 evidence, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus among Metro Transit workers. He says more than 100 members have some symptoms and may have been exposed. They stay home to prevent the spread of the disease.

Despite a 40% reduction in Metro Transit services amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), Timlin says Metro Transit is not laying off any of its employees. Instead, the organization is working to keep employees busy doing other things.

The transit union recently found someone who is making reusable face masks locally, and they say they have ordered masks for all of their members, as well as for First Transit workers in Rochester.

Across the country, some transit operators have died from COVID-19 related causes. ATU1005 has a total membership of close to 2,600 workers, including drivers, mechanics, and cleaners. They ask passengers to cover their mouths before boarding the bus.