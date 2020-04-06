MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Hundreds of schools are leaving the lights on in football and baseball stadiums, even with their stations on standby, as part of the "Be The Light Minnesota,quot; initiative.

In Montevideo companies, customers have been replaced by hearts. They are symbols of hope for a people praying for brighter days.

"They are struggling. It is not as easy as they thought it would be to stay home. But they are getting over it," said Tyler Blue, a Montevideo senior.

The baseball team was supposed to play its first game of the season on Monday. A snowstorm kept them off the field for a couple of games last year, but the season is even further away this year, thanks to an opponent they can't even see.

"My gut instinct told me I wasn't going to have a senior baseball season this year," Blue said.

For older adults, it's like being on the wrong side of a no-hitter.

"All my friends love to play baseball, and they are a little sad that they can't be here playing," said Cade Weber, a senior from Montevideo.

But the boys of the summer refuse to allow their town to be left in the dark.

"We wanted to make it inclusive for everyone, so we decided to make one minute for each school day we miss," said Assistant Principal Chris Weber.

On Monday night, they turned on the lights for 15 minutes. They will add another minute each night until school returns.

"It gives us hope and just helps the community. It gives us positive vibes, "said Blue.

For now, it is a field of dreams, but there is optimism that soon those dreams will come true.

"We're all in this together. Everyone's out. This city is good for supporting each other. We're all in this together and we'll see it together, too."

Another way Montevideo joins in is at birthday parties. The fire department will come with lights and sirens for children.