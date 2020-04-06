Coronavirus: Heather Watson is & # 39; gutted & # 39; for the Wimbledon postponement | Tennis news

"It is a difficult time for everyone and I just hope that everyone will overcome this security and as quickly as possible,quot;, says the British number 2





Heather Watson reached the top 50 in the WTA rankings before the pandemic hit

Heather Watson says she is “ gutted & # 39; & # 39; for not being able to compete at Wimbledon this year.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 12, but was suspended last week due to the coronavirus crisis.

Watson reached the top 50 in the WTA singles rankings before the pandemic stopped all play until at least mid-July.

The 27-year-old said during an Instagram Live with Functional Tennis: "The grass season is just the highlight of my life.

Watson won his fourth WTA title of his career at the Mexico Open in March.

"I love and live for it every year, so I'm gutted, but it's a difficult time for everyone and I just hope everyone gets through this as safely and quickly as possible."

He also recalled winning the only Grand Slam title of his career to date, when he claimed mixed doubles with Finn Henri Kontinen in 2016.

She said: "One of the best days of my life was winning mixed doubles with Henri and it was the first time we played together and we got along like a house on fire.

Watson won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Henri Kontinen in 2016

"To win a title at Wimbledon, no matter what it is, you are on the walls of history forever and no one can take it from you, so I am very proud of myself for that and the trophy is in front and center of my living-room,quot;. "

Last month, Watson ended a four-year wait for a WTA title when he beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez in an entertaining final in Acapulco and believes his happiness off the court was the main factor behind the success.

"It was amazing. I'm in a very good place," he said. "I just knew I was playing great tennis, I felt like everything in my life and the game came together."