Coronavirus: European Tour cancels the opening of Scandinavian Mixed | Golf News





Henrik Stenson had been the co-host of the event.

The European Tour and Ladies European Tour have announced that the first Scandinavian mixed event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jointly sanctioned mixed event, organized by former main champions Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam, took place at the Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm from June 11-14.

Men and women had to go head-to-head in the same course for a prize fund and trophy, the first European Circuit event of its kind, but the tournament will now not feature on the 2020 calendar.

The event will appear on the European Tour calendar in 2021.

The Trophée Hassan II in Morocco and the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour, which were scheduled to take place from June 4-7, have also been postponed and are scheduled to be rescheduled later in the season.

Keith Pelley, CEO of European Tour, said: "We will continue to monitor the global situation regarding coronavirus and assess its impact on all of our tournaments, with public health and wellness being our top priority."

"We thank all concerned involved in Trophée Hassan II and Scandinavian Mixed – including His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid and the Hassan II Trophy Association, the Ladies European Tour and Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam. Discussions on the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments will continue until we are clear about the global situation. "

The US Open To be held at Winged Foot in New York from June 18-21, it is now the earliest possible return date to competitive action, while the next regular European Circuit event is currently the BMW International Open in Germany June 25-28.