Communication: Australian states urged to keep borders open for the communications industry – Latest News

An Australian minister has written to state and territorial governments urging them to exempt telecommunications companies, postal services, logistics companies and news organizations from movement restrictions.

The governments of Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and the Northern Territory have closed their borders in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Xinhua news agency reports.

The closure of the Queensland border with New South Wales (NSW) has been particularly problematic due to the large population centers close to the border on both sides.

In his letter, Paul Fletcher, Minister of Communications, said the operations of those he wants exempt are "critical to the continued functioning of the Australian economy and society,quot; during the pandemic.



Federal, state and territorial governments were working on a uniform approach to what constitutes an essential service during the crisis.

Dan Lloyd, director of corporate affairs for telecommunications company Vodafone, told the media Sunday night that listing the industry as essential was an urgent problem.

"We are working closely with federal and state governments to ensure that our maintenance teams have no restrictions or delays in crossing state and territorial borders to perform essential work on our mobile sites," he said.

"To date, our teams have not experienced any problems, but we would like to see the inclusion of the telecommunications sector in any national declaration of essential services to ensure that no problems arise in the future."

The development occurs when the number of coronavirus cases in Australia as of Monday was 5,687, with 35 deaths.