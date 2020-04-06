Co-owner Jonathan Davies points to the real Grand National | Racing News

Co-owner Jonathan Davies admitted that Potters Corner's victory at the Virtual Grand National provided a bittersweet ending to the season.

The Wales rugby center, which shares the 10-year-old boy with All Stars Sports Racing, had already enjoyed a memorable victory in Wales with Potters Corner at Christmas, adding to his success at the Midlands National of the late period.

Coach Christian Williams had set his sights on the Aintree feature for a long time, but with the race canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Potters Corner triumphed over a computer-generated substitute, leaving Davies somewhat conflicted in the win.

He told TalkSPORT: "It's massive (bittersweet). When the race was over, I didn't know whether to laugh or cry to be honest. I still hope for some virtual award to come sometime!

"It was interesting to see it and I think that with the situation that everyone is in right now, everyone enjoyed a virtual sport."

"I was in the living room watching with my fiancée. She was grimacing when the horses were falling because I think she couldn't understand what a computer was."

"I got into it, but in the end I wanted to be in the owner's parade ready to go celebrate it properly."

More than £ 2.6 million was raised for NHS Charities Together, the organization representing more than 140 NHS charities, through gambling on the virtual race.

Davies added: "It was amazing to see how much money was raised for the NHS on Saturday. I would be happy to donate the virtual winnings to a good cause like that."

As for Potters Corner, he's finishing at Williams' Vale of Glamorgan base before next season, with jumps on hold until July 1.

Davies said, "He's probably in a field eating a lot of grass getting heavy. Christian is taking good care of him."

"He put him in good shape before the race. We are very happy with how he looked before the race was canceled. He is probably relaxing now like everyone else."

"I was reaching its peak in this race, it's a great shame, but there are more important things in the world now than a horse race."

Despite missing Aintree's experience, Davies enjoys his foray into racehorse ownership, with his interest initially sparked by family members.

He explained, "It was my grandfather (who got me into the races). My uncle is also a great horse enthusiast and always listened to my grandfather on his bets when he was a child.

"For me, I had a good friend in rugby at Gareth Maule and he became friends with Christian Williams. We always said we'd get a horse and we've found gold with Potter."

"He won the Midlands National last year, he won the Welsh National at the end of the year. For a group of us to take part in horse racing and have some victories behind us, we have had a great time with Potters."