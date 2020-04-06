Cineworld's Mooky Greidinger on the impact of the coronavirus on the Giant exhibition – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: As theaters have closed worldwide due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the exhibition is among the front lines of the industrial sectors feeling the crisis. Cineworld Group, which owns Regal Entertainment in the US USA And it's the second largest circuit in the world, it has faced challenges recently, including closing cinemas until further notice, a stock price that plummeted in mid-March, and a negative reaction from staff and the public like some in the UK. The employees were initially fired last month.

Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger, a veteran of the exhibition business, addressed those issues and more with us. In the questions and answers below, he talks about improving the offer for UK staff, how Regal is dealing with the situation in the United States, his views on study scheduling decisions, and why he is "optimistic". "by the time theaters are back online. While he believes Cineworld remains on "solid ground," he cautions that with respect to the international box office, "We will need the United States back to action so that international markets can also return to action."

DEADLINE: How do you feel about the current situation facing the Cineworld Group and the exhibition in general?

GREEN GREEN: I am optimistic. Government plans are changing every day and since we have a large property we have many problems to deal with, but overall this is being done. The first message I get everywhere, and believe me, I'm talking to so many people every day, is that now that most of the world is locked up at home, people only now really appreciate what it means to go out and what it means to have something entertainment outside the home, and this only convinces me more and more that once this is over, people will go back not only to theaters, but to all the places where they can be outdoors to meet people, watch people, do any social activity they did before.

I was talking yesterday with a very good friend of mine and he said, "I'd give anything right now to sit in a cafeteria and have a coffee." This is the difference between cooking in the kitchen and going to a restaurant, having coffee in the living room and going to a coffee shop, and watching a movie at home and watching a movie outside in the cinema on the big screen.

So overall, if you ask me, and maybe not everyone would say this, but I'm optimistic. The only uncertainty we have is when we will return, but I am sure of success once we do.

DEADLINE: When theaters get the green light, have you been thinking about what kind of campaign you could launch to encourage people to go back to theaters?

GREIDINGER: I don't think this is something we should focus on at this stage; we want to see the "light" first and then plan. Of course, when we return we need our partners, the studios, to set their schedules and we must open in a way that already has a clear alignment ahead of us. So we can plan a smoother opening before perhaps two weeks of preparations.

Together, among a great marketing campaign backed by great movies, people will want to go out and be happy to return to the movies.

DEADLINE: How often are you in contact with the studios? What has been your reaction to some of the big programming changes?

GREIDINGER: We are in contact with most of the studios almost twice a week. I think we have received incredible support from most of the studies and I think the cooperation and understanding is very clear between us and most of the studies. They have their problems and we have our problems, but at the end of the day, this is perhaps one of the largest trade associations in existence. I was sorry to see that one of the studios decided to go differently.

DEADLINE: What do you mean?

GREIDINGER: The decision to release Trolls World Tour the day and date with EST was not only a one-sided move against the exposure, but it was also a huge business mistake. Trolls It should have been a great theatrical movie and now it goes as a direct title to the video. Universal made a move that, in my opinion, was something that falls apart in such a situation. You don't change the basic rules of the game … especially when your partner is in his worst situation. Everything can be negotiated and any topic can be discussed … They could have pushed him like other studios did, but it's his movie and his decision.

I will add that the other studies have been completely transparent with us and that it is very important for me to emphasize them: totally transparent. Not all the details agreed, but most did.

We fully understand that they need to protect their product, and I would argue that more than this, we also don't want them to release a great movie at a time when theaters are not really in full swing. We will need your support and we will surely receive it once we are open. I have no doubt that we will see a clear lineup as soon as there is an opening date.

DEADLINE: What do you think of AMC's recent Adam Aron statements that the United States may be enjoying the summer movie season theatrically?

GREIDINGER: First of all, I hope you are right. Adam is a competitor but he is also a colleague. I would also say that I think in late June we will be able to open theaters and hopefully in early July we will see the first box office hit released.

That said, our responsibility as management, and for our employees, customers, and shareholders, is to prepare for a longer closure.

I think if we look at the situation in the USA. USA That it had the impact of the coronavirus later, after Europe and, surely, Asia, there will be a lot to do in general for the industry. I hope it doesn't take too long.

The United States is the leading market for the film industry in the world and I hope there will be developments and solutions that will allow us to return sometime in June. However, if it will be a month, two or three months later, we will have to be prepared for it and this is what we are doing now, preparing ourselves and taking all the measures we need to keep the company healthy and healthy. safe and ready to go back to business.

DEADLINE: It is conceivable that some of the cinemas abroad are opened earlier than on the premises. Let's say that in France, Germany or Poland they can open in May. At that point, studios are unlikely to give away big movies because they would presumably want to wait for national movies to be made. Do you have any idea how it would work if some of your other markets were opened before North America?

GREIDINGER: I don't see a possibility, except in markets that have a very, very strong local product. I can only think of France (where Cineworld is not active), maybe it has enough product. But I don't see a situation where we can open theaters without the great studio product.

This is one of the things that will probably make us internationally have to wait for the US market to return. USA, because opening theaters means that we must pay the full costs and without the great movies, this is really impossible.

It would not be realistic to open with old movies, at a cheaper price. This is a great idea for 10 or 14 days or some sort of pre-period before the blockbusters are released, but we will need the US. USA Get back into action so international markets are back in action too.

DEADLINE: As for Regal, can you somehow continue with the reforms or has everything stopped?

GREIDINGER: We have stopped all new projects because we must be careful and responsible from the cash point of view. Saying that where possible and allowed, we continue the renovation work that is underway, primarily by completing work and taking advantage of the fact that we can accelerate progress. We must also remember that we have a commitment to the contractors who are there and the contractors who can continue working are doing so. I would say that CAPEX spending has dropped, in the region of at least 80%.

DEADLINE: And what about the situation with Cineworld in the UK and some very upset employees there? How has that evolved?

GREIDINGER: (When) we put together a plan for our employees, of almost 5,000 employees in the UK, there was a misunderstanding of around 500 employees. You know in today's culture of naming and shaming, it spread very quickly in the media and everywhere.

I would say that we offered the best the company could to all employees in the UK. We did the same for all the employees in the other countries according to what we had on the table when we had to make the decision.

Two days later, the UK government came with a package, and as you can guess, the UK government is a little bit richer than Cineworld, which helped us improve this offering and also included most of our employees for time. We changed the plan, and I'm happy that the situation is much better now for the team.

I think most of our employees understood that it was great noise in the media, but the reality was different. I am sure that once this is all over, if someone looks at what Cineworld Group has done in all countries regarding the care of our employees, and compares it to other companies of similar size, that went into a zero situation. income will demonstrate that we did the best we could for our employees, as our team is always a priority for us.

We have almost 40,000 people around the circuit to take care of and I think we did it sensibly, with total transparency. In addition to all the solutions that we offered to our employees, we also created a special fund for difficulties that is to support extreme cases where people have special situations at home, either from the point of view of health or from family situations, etc. .

Our human resources teams work tirelessly throughout the day to deal with the big picture on the one hand, but also with people so that no one is forgotten and, if necessary, they can approach the company and get support. I am proud of the way we have handled this and if there was a misunderstanding in the initial stage, it was not a bad thing and I am completely behind the decisions we made.

DEADLINE: Are governments helping you in other markets?

GREIDINGER: Yes, as you know, there are 10 countries, so I will not examine them all, but in general there are solutions that arise almost daily. Some governments were faster, others were slower, but governments understand. We gain cooperation and support for our employees in most countries and are working with the government at large to improve what we can for our employees.

DEADLINE: What is going on with the Regal staff?

GREIDINGER: Most Regal employees are laid off, and people who are needed for business and to keep property and movie theaters in good repair are on board. We take care of supporting employees with special needs. We have the difficulties fund, we are also receiving support from the Will Rogers Fund in Los Angeles and we are really working 24 hours to be in contact with our employees to see that everything is okay. Most of our movie managers are on board going through the cinemas as much as they are allowed to leave the house, seeing that the cinemas will be in good condition, well maintained for the day when everyone, all the crew come back and reopen Real .

DEADLINE: What is the status of the Cineplex agreement?

GREIDINGER: With no change in status, we are discussing with the Canadian government and will report when there will be news.

DEADLINE: When you received your earnings call last month, there was a lot of debt concern. Have you been able to have a situation where you don't pay the rent or only pay 50%?

GREIDINGER: I would say that when the theaters closed, everyone was shocked, including our owners. This is something that has not happened in at least the last 50 years and was a huge shock to everyone.

For the past few weeks, we have been in contact with our owners in all 10 territories. We see more and more understanding. We are reaching agreements with the different owners step by step in many of our projects. Some of them are not there yet, but they should understand that our income is zero and in no way is it possible to pay the full rent when we have no income.

I think this is not just the case with us, it is the case for many retailers around the world and in some places there will be solutions that will be introduced by governments and in some places it will be just common sense between partners.

People understand that our relationship as large tenants varies between 15 and 50 years and within this period, if there are three or four months that we will not pay the rent, it really is not a big impact on the overall agreement and the game should be played differently. We cannot pay the rent during the time that our cinemas are closed for a reason like coronavirus.

DEADLINE: Are you concerned about the financial viability of the company in the future?

GREIDINGER: No way; I think we are well prepared. We started preparing for this situation two months before closing, having preliminary talks. We arrive at the situation prepared.

It is a very difficult situation from the point of view, as we said, of dealing first with the employees, but also with all our suppliers, all our suppliers and the owners. However, the company is solid and on a solid foundation and we will get through it, we hope, sooner rather than later, and we will return to business.

I think really to sum it up, we are optimistic as I said before. People want to be out, we want our clients to come back to us, and we want to keep the workplace for our employees. Increasingly, now that people are sitting at home, there is a real hunger to go out, people want to go out and I think very soon, hopefully, all of this will be behind us, and we will continue to be the best place. watch a movie .