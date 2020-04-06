Chrissy Teigen jokes and has become a real housewife

The life of social distancing is "unreal,quot; for Chrissy Teigen Y John Legend.

On Monday, the longtime couple joined Ellen Degeneres for his first episode at home The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they opened up about who is doing best while staying home. And from the looks of it, Chrissy seemed to enjoy it more than John.

"John would love to be busier," said Chrissy, who told Ellen that it has been a "dream,quot; for her. "It is still programming for so many different things, but for me … it is strange how much energy I have now."

According to the Cravings author, social distancing has made her one of the bravo True housewives. "I passed, I feel like a Real housewife Now, because I spent three hours putting on makeup, "he joked." And then I didn't do anything to my hair, but now I pretend it's casual … By the way, I did a lot of work for you today. "