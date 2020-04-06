Chrissy Teigen jokes and has become a real housewife

The life of social distancing is "unreal,quot; for Chrissy Teigen Y John Legend.
On Monday, the longtime couple joined Ellen Degeneres for his first episode at home The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they opened up about who is doing best while staying home. And from the looks of it, Chrissy seemed to enjoy it more than John.
"John would love to be busier," said Chrissy, who told Ellen that it has been a "dream,quot; for her. "It is still programming for so many different things, but for me … it is strange how much energy I have now."
According to the Cravings author, social distancing has made her one of the bravo True housewives. "I passed, I feel like a Real housewife Now, because I spent three hours putting on makeup, "he joked." And then I didn't do anything to my hair, but now I pretend it's casual … By the way, I did a lot of work for you today. "
After admitting that she hasn't put on makeup in a long time, Chrissy continued, "I think all you can do in this kind of situation right now with everything that's going on is try to make other people happy, try to have fun. I want I mean, I have, for some reason, more energy than ever for my children and our family because you have no choice. You are trapped. "
Compared to The voice Coach, Chrissy is also better prepared in the loungewear department. While explaining his style of social distancing, the Lip sync battle The host shared that she has many robes to help her stay cozy. "I have always lived in robes, so now pretending this is casual is casual," he said.
Despite all of the robes and fun Instagram lives that fans have been treating while distancing themselves socially, the couple confessed that the gravity of the situation still weighs on them.
"It's fun to be happy and joke around and try to make people happy and laugh at it, but then it hits you and you go through these ups and downs," Chrissy explained. "What we are going through is unprecedented. It is unreal."
Offering an uplifting feeling, John he chimed in: "I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other and keep in touch, so that even though we can't see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other and talk to each other and make ourselves feel like we have someone to whom we can hold on. "
