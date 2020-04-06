Chris Lewis: How I went from terror to drug trafficking and prison | Cricket News

















Chris Lewis, a former versatile from England, says he was "scared as a little boy,quot; when he was first sent to prison and how he managed to get through the experience

Chris Lewis experienced the maximum of 32 Tests and 53 ODI for England, but his life suffered an overwhelming minimum in 2009 when he was sentenced to 13 years in prison after being found guilty of drug smuggling.

Lewis, now 52, ​​turned six and a half years before being released in June 2015 and in candid conversation with Ian Ward and his former England teammates Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton in the latest Sky podcast. Sports Cricket recalled his charges. , time in prison, how it continued and the work, The long way back, who records his time behind bars.

The former multi-faceted Surrey, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, who admitted feeling "scared like a little boy,quot; in jail, was arrested at Gatwick airport in December 2008 for trying to smuggle liquid cocaine into the UK on a return flight from Saint Lucia . .

"I can sum it up in one word: terror," Lewis said on our podcast, which you can listen to in the player above or by downloading: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

"Even before landing, the idea that I was about to do what I was about to do, you know there is a good chance that you will be arrested and searched."

"Then be arrested and then wake up and appreciate all that it could mean for your life and the lives of the people around you.

"Driving to jail for the first time, the only real benchmark I had was the movies with that scene, which increased fear. Being in jail, I was out of the water."

"Finally, being sentenced and sentenced to 13 years, 13 years seemed so long. At that point, it could have been 100 years for how long it really felt."

"The first night in jail is hard to put into words, but he was scared, scared like no other. He was scared like a little boy

"I had faced Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Allan Donald and this was very far away. In that environment I could not summon anything, certainly at first. Without hope, nothing, everything turned to dust.

"Eventually, what caught me was new thoughts, thinking about things in a more positive way. Telling myself that I had faced situations before.

Lewis played 85 international matches for England: 32 tests and 53 ODI

"I needed a plan, some kind of hope, and when I had them in place it gave me something to aim for. I thought about the happiness my parents would feel when I went through this process, the happiness I would feel."

"Forgiveness is important to keep going. Don't save it, but understand your own motivations and be a little easier on yourself, so you're not always thinking about that place, thinking about that mistake and looking for something more positive."

"(My position) couldn't be my last word on life, either. It wasn't the way I wanted to go out. I had made a big mistake, but I was still breathing, still fit, still healthy. I still had things to do. Be accomplished. .

"It may be strange to hear this, but I'm happy with how it unfolded. My six and a half years in jail, although I would never choose that for myself or anyone else, ultimately served me. It has made me more aware of who I am, the options that life has to offer and the consequences of those.

"I'm happy that I was caught because potentially if I couldn't, what could have happened could have put me in a place where I didn't want to be as a human being."

It is not a feeling of what we might call happiness or exuberance, it was an overwhelming sense of relief. About a week to go, I looked out the window and said "I can do this, I can do a week." A real weight lifted off my shoulders, a weight I didn't even know was there. That chapter was now closed and here was the beginning of another. Chris in the days leading up to his release from prison.

"Overall, as a person, I now feel more confident with the challenges that may come my way in life and that I can not only face but can also learn from."

On how he went from a successful cricket career to smuggling cocaine, Lewis said: "That was a question I asked myself a lot in prison. From the top of playing for his country to, I guess, looking down the barrel.

"When things got tough for me after cricket, I don't think I handled it well. I don't think I had the tools to cope and in the end I fell short."

"Many other thoughts seemed to be put aside because I was very focused on this and I was afraid of it. In my case, it was not having money and not necessarily being able to do something else."

"Those things accumulated until I was in a place where I didn't think about anything else, even the simplest things like 'this is bad, the consequences for you, your family and everyone involved will be astronomical'.

"A lot of those thoughts didn't come until after the event. It's not an excuse, but it's how it developed for me. When I was so scared, the brain stuff didn't work very well. It literally started coming back when I was at the airport, to where you go: 'Oh my gosh, what did you just do?'

"Not being guilty when it was clearly something I had done was a matter of not being able to see how I was going to cope with being in jail during that time period, not wanting to spend 13 years in jail. Many decisions were wrong,quot; Bad for me , bad from the point of view of honesty. "

The long way back, the play detailing Lewis' time in jail, began his career with a presentation at HMP Portland, a juvenile / adult criminal institution in Dorset.

"It was emotional," added Lewis. "The prison is an extreme place. It is a hard and physical place, but it is also an emotional place when you consider that the devastation that can get there can cause you and the people around you."

People will make their decisions about my position. There is no one I have ever met who agrees with what I did. However, some look at it and say & # 39; people make mistakes & # 39; and therefore they are a little more understanding without tolerating what I did. Others look and say, "I can't understand it." It's the same everywhere, whether it's teammates or the general public. Chris about people's perception of him now

"I interacted with many people who used different methods to overcome the experience. The mental journey seemed like a difficult part to me and the play was an attempt to tell that story.

"Not just for me, but what I had observed from many people. Trying to find a space in his head where it was not painful all the time and you could find a modicum of relief and move on to better thoughts."

