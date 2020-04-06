Chris Brown's hilarious Tiger King photo makes fans laugh like there's no tomorrow

Chris Brown is laughing out loud these days and his fans too. The Shade Room shared one of the funniest Tiger King photos we've seen these days. Check it out below.

Someone said, "I told everyone Breezy is the evolution of her current look, 'We get Chris ready,' and many fans posted laughing emojis in the comments.

An enemy said, "If only I was locked up," and this comment sparked several responses directed at the enemy that suggested Chris should be in jail after Rihanna's episode over ten years ago.

Somoene said: & # 39; girl, stop saying who it was a long time ago, he already paid the price for that, and he was a woman, not women, please, leave him now. And another follower posted this message: It's been very close 15 years … Rihanna, Drake and Chris reconciled. People are extra. "

Another follower said: "Many abusers do not go to jail because the victims are afraid of being prosecuted at the time of the incident."

Someone else laughed at the photo and posted this: ‘Hahahahahaha, I've been seeing a lot of these, but this one literally made me laugh out loud. Good shit!

Another person thanked Chris for the mullet in the photo and said, "That quality mullet …" and a fan tried her luck: "I love you @chrisbrownofficial – with this rum, I'm shooting my shot."

Anyway, apart from this, Chris made his fans happy a few days ago when he posted some really sweet videos with his two sons, Royalty and Aeko.

But what fans liked the most was the fact that Chris now allows people to comment on these posts.

Ad

Chris posted more photos and clips with his two sons and fans appreciated them all and made sure to praise the beautiful lady Roro is becoming.



Post views:

0 0