Chris Brown announces new Mixtape with Young Thug

Roommates, if anything positive has happened during the current quarantine, it is celebrities who put their best creative footing when it comes to music. After all the new music that has been released since the coronavirus crash, Chris Brown and Young Thug are apparently next to drop some heat for their fans.

With all the fun that recent Instagram live battles have brought us during such a stressful time, it proves that music is always a great way to make things a little better. Chris Brown and Young Thug are ready to bless their fans with new music to play once we are all free to resume our normal lives.

On Instagram, Chris announced that his next full-length album will be a collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, with whom he has already worked in the past. He wrote this to alert everyone to what's next: "ME AND THUGGA THUGGA @ thuggerthugger1 I have a mixtape coming soon."

Although Chris Brown and Young Thug don't have as many songs together, the tracks they joined for were hits with fans. From the sound of the ad, it seems they hope their previous musical success will translate into releasing a full album together.

Chris did not give a specific release date on when to expect the next project, but he did assure fans that "it will be here soon."

Roommates, what do you think about this?