Chopper rescues 4 from Flooding Creek in Santa Paula – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Four people who were trapped on an island in Santa Paula Creek amid rising flood waters caused by heavy rains were lifted safely Monday morning in a helicopter.

Sometime before 6:30 a.m., Ventura County Fire Department teams responded to an island in Santa Paula Creek, near the confluence of the Santa Ana River.

With firefighters on the scene on either side of the stream with throw bags in case one of the victims fell into the water, a fire helicopter lifted four people from the island to safety.

One person was rushed to a hospital with a minor injury from a previous non-rescue incident, the fire department said.

It is unclear how people were initially trapped on the island.

The powerful storm was expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to the valleys and 3 inches to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.