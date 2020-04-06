China's iQiyi airs blockbuster "Ne Zha" across Southeast Asia – Deadline

Chinese streaming giant iQiyi has made a highly successful animated movie in 2019 Ne Zha Available in nine Southeast Asian markets. VIP subscribers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, and Cambodia as of Sunday had exclusive access to the world's largest $ 726 million fundraiser, which is China's largest toon and number 2 local title of all times.

The move, which comes amid closures of world theaters due to the coronavirus, could help iQiyi expand its international presence. The overseas version of the iQiyi app has so far released more than 2,700 movies, including new releases and premium originals, the company said Sunday, though subscriber numbers were not disclosed. The Ne Zha figure from the classic Chinese fairy tales is widely known to young people in the Southeast Asia region, and since its release on iQiyi in China, the film has been among the 10 most-played movies on the platform, with a Average viewer rating 9 out of 10.

From director / writer Yang Yu (aka Jiaozi), Ne Zha It was China's first 3D animated feature released on IMAX. Enlight Coloroom Picture's fantasy Cocoa Bean Animation and October Culture Animation is based on an ancient myth about the son of a deity who challenges his destiny to become a hero and defender of the innocent. In July 2019, he set opening records for an animated title in the Middle Kingdom. WellGo USA handled the premiere in national theaters.

Ne Zha It was also China's entry for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars, although it is not listed.

Enlight Coloroom has previously partnered with iQiyi to launch animated images such as Big Fish & Begonia, and the Rainbow Sea Jupiter Crisis Serie.