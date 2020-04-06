Charlie XCX invites fans to collaborate with her on a new isolation album

WENN

Tentatively titled & # 39; How I'm Feeling Now & # 39 ;, this follow-up to the third studio release of the successful & # 39; Boom Clap & # 39; It is slated to be available for listening on May 15.

Up News Info –

Pop star Charli XCX It's giving fans a chance to appear on a new album that he's creating completely isolated.

Hitmaker "Boom Clap" has been finding new ways to let his creative juices flow during his forced downtime, and now plans to channel that energy into a new project coming up, which he plans to launch on May 15.

"For me, staying positive goes hand in hand with being creative, and that's why I've decided to use this time of isolation to make a new album from scratch," Charli explained in a video ad. Monday, April 6.

"The nature of this album will be very indicative of the times, just because I will only be able to use the tools at my disposal to create all the music, all the illustrations, all the videos, everything. In that sense, it will be very DIY (do it yourself) ".

Asking for comments from his followers on social media, he continued: "I will also reach out to people online to collaborate. And I'm going to keep the whole process super open so anyone who wants to watch can."

"I will post demos, post cappellas, text conversations with any contributor. I will film myself in the studio, do Zoom (video) lectures to ask fans or anyone looking for feedback or ideas. I am going to set up an email address to that fans or anyone can send me rhythms or references. "

<br />

Tentatively titled, "How I Feel Now", the album will serve as a follow-up to their third studio release, "Charli" of 2019.

The British singer has kept fans online entertained during the coronavirus blockade by hosting daily Instagram Live events, with conversations and performances with other artists such as Tove Lo, Christine and the queens, Orville Peck Y Zara Larssonas well as yoga sessions with Ashnikko and even a life drawing class with Los Angeles-based multimedia artist Lucas David.