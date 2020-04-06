Channel 4 Chiefs is set for a 20% pay cut, Broadcaster Eyes Emergency Fund – Deadline

Channel 4's top executives, including CEO Alex Mahon, will join other entertainment industry bosses in taking a coronavirus pay cut as the advertising recession begins to bite.

The station, which is financed almost entirely by the advertising market, is preparing to announce a series of cost-cutting measures this week, which will include salary cuts for senior managers and the company's board.

It follows ITV that it cut executive pay last week and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch donated nine months of his 2020 salary to coronavirus relief charities, though Channel 4 is said to have agreed to pay cuts before his peers did. these announcements last week.

The Channel 4 cost reduction plan has emerged as the station participates in talks with the government about access to its £ 75M ($ 92M) emergency line of credit, which is in effect in the event that its £ 180M cash reserves are depleted.

The credit line was organized in 2018 and is there as a support mechanism in unprecedented circumstances. Sources have told Deadline that Channel 4's relocation costs have left it particularly exposed to a drop in advertising. The move to Leeds and other parts of the UK is costing at least £ 50M.

Channel 4 is expected to provide an update on the line of credit, for which it needs government permission to access, and the severity of the advertising collapse when it describes its cost-cutting measures later this week.

In an awkward moment for Channel 4, the station paid millions of bonuses to staff in February, thanks to its performance in 2019, when it managed to increase its stake in the UK. Mahon and program director Ian Katz were among those who received bonuses.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "The Channel 4 variable pay award for 2019 was agreed by the Board in January, reflecting the strong progress made last year in relation to corporate goals. The award was communicated to the entire staff in January and got engaged through the payroll system in February. "